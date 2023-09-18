If you’re working with the UC Vanguard in Starfield, you’ll know by now that the Settled Systems have a real issue with alien monstrosities known as Terrormorphs. The ‘Delivering Devils’ quest will see you trying to take Hadrian’s alien sample to someone called Percival, but he’s nowhere to be found.

In an assignment that will have you fighting spacers and completing research, you’ll be sent to track down Percival and complete Hadrian’s delivery by any means possible. So, here’s how to complete the UC Vanguard ‘Delivering Devils’ quest in Starfield.

Starfield Delivering Devils quest guide

You kick off the Delivering Devils quest in Starfield by making your way to Cydonia Central Hub on Mars. When you arrive, go to the Trade Authority and speak with Oktai behind the desk about where to find Percival.

Enquire about Percival. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

He’ll advise you to speak with some miners in the Sixth Circle about Percival’s whereabouts next.

They won’t take very nicely to you walking into their bar, but barman Lou will tell you that if you can clear Percival’s debts, he’ll help you out.

Lou will only help if we can clear Percival’s debt first. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

There’s three ways to clear Percival’s debt: pay the debt for him (which is 21,000+ credits), mess with the Trade Authority’s computers to adjust the amount of debt he has, or you can trade some data with the Trade Authority to clear the debt.

We like hoarding our credits, so we’re going to go down the trade deal route. Speak with Cambridge in the Sixth Circle before you leave. He’ll tell you about some research he was making into a drug that would make miners more efficient, but some spacers halted their plans.

Cambridge has an irresistible plan to clear Percival’s debts without us spending any credits. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

If you can tackle the spacers and bring the research back to Cambridge, the research will be enough to have the Trade Authority clear Percival’s debts, so let’s do that. Fast travel to the Deep Mines (also on Mars) and make your way inside.

Kill the Spacer Leader. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

You’ll need to kill lots of spacers, but there’s also lots of loot down here to grab. Follow your quest marker over to the Spacer Leader and kill them. You’ll then be prompted to collect an Aqueous Hematite sample from the mines so you can complete Cambridge’s research.

Collect the Aqueous Hematite sample. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Collect the sample, and then follow your quest marker over to the nearby Thresher and deposit it. Wait for the Thresher to do its thing, and then collect the sample.

Keep Cambridge updated. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Use the nearby Comms Panel to update Cambridge of your progress, and he’ll inform you of a nearby elevator key. Use this to take the elevator (in the same room as the Comms Panel) back to Mars’ surface.

Return to Cambridge in the Sixth Circle in Cydonia, and inform him that the research is complete. You’ll then be able to take this to Oktai at the Trade Authority and propose a deal that will clear Percival’s debt in exchange for the research.

You’ll find Percival in the Deep Mines. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

With Percival’s debt taken care of, speak to barman Lou in the Sixth Circle, who will now give you Percival’s location. You’ll then need to fast travel back to the Deep Mines and meet up with the man himself.

He’ll have you follow him to a research table, before then asking you to escort him to the Sixth Circle to meet with Hadrian.

Speak with Hadrian just outside of the Sixth Circle, and follow her inside. She’ll conclude business here, and that’s the ‘Delivering Devils’ quest complete. Now, it’s time for the next UC Vanguard quest, ‘Eyewitness.’