The Settled Systems in Starfield are facing a horrific threat, and that’s deadly, alien creatures known as Terrormorphs. Little is known about these hostile aliens right now, but during the ‘Eyewitness’ quest, we’ll be making a effort to try and open the archives and learn more about them.

This is so that the UC Vanguard can find a way to put a stop to Terrormorphs, but our meeting in the Cabinet Chambers doesn’t quite go to plan… or it does, depending on how you look at it. Without further ado, here’s how to complete the UC Vanguard ‘Eyewitness’ quest in Starfield.

Starfield Eyewitness quest guide

The ‘Eyewitness’ quest in Starfield starts off with you going to meet Hadrian in the MAST District on New Atlantis.

Speak with Hadrian to kick things off. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

She’ll tell you a little about her background, and you will then be called to the Cabinet Chambers on the top floor of MAST to present your findings regarding Terrormorphs, and to request access to previously locked-away information.

Abello is the host of our meeting. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

If you have completed the Crimson Fleet questline before the UC Vanguard, and happened to have killed UC Commander Kibwe like I did (I really wanted access to The Key, okay?), she’ll ask what happened. You can then choose to lie about Kibwe’s fate to ensure the meeting runs smoothly.

During the meeting, the shutters to the room will close and an evacuation of New Atlantis will begin. As though the Terrormorphs had tuned into our conversation, a bunch of them will have appeared in New Atlantis, and it’ll become our job to quell them.

Exit the MAST building via the elevator and retrieve the Modified EM Equinox from the floor outside. You’ll then need to use this weapon to knock the civilians affected by the Terrormorphs unconscious.

Speak with UC Security after taking care of the civilians. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

You can also use the EM weapon to incapacitate Terrormorphs, before switching to another weapon and landing some critical hits before it gets up again. Once the civilians have been taken care of, speak with UC Security and Hadrian.

Speak to Yumi about the ongoing situation at the Spaceport. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Up next, you’ll need to head to the Spaceport and kill a Terrormorph. Once it’s dead, speak to Sergeant Yumi about the situation at hand; he’ll explain there are two more Terrormorphs in the spaceport that need killing.

Once that’s done, speak to the nearby Fireteam Leader. These guys will be able to support you in the upcoming fight. With them recruited, go and kill the remaining two Terrormorphs in the Spaceport, marked on your map.

After killing the creatures, return and speak with Sergeant Yumi again. Then, you can finally return to the Cabinet Chambers in the MAST building again to report to President Abello.

Abello will approve of your research, and reinstate Hadrian as Major. She will then begin to detail your next quest, ‘Friends Like These’, which will have you paying a visit to both the Freestar Rangers and House of Va’Ruun.