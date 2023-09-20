Starfield A Legacy Forged: Should you lie about Vae Victis?

Your time spent with the UC Vanguard in Starfield has mainly consisted of forging allies and killing hostile aliens. You - literally - fought to be able to research the Terrormorph problem further, and have been pretty successful in doing so. Now, it’s time to find out who launched the Terrormorph attack on New Atlantis in the ‘A Legacy Forged’ quest.

You’ll also have a few final decisions to make as you tie up any loose ends. Should you tell the UC that Vae Victis is alive, also informing Hadrian that her father lives on? And how exactly should you deal with the Terrormorph problem, now that you have all the resources necessary? Well, here’s how to complete the UC Vanguard 'A Legacy Forged’ quest in Starfield, and whether you should lie about Vae Victis or not.

Starfield A Legacy Forged quest guide

Kick off the ‘A Legacy Forged’ quest in Starfield by returning to the MAST building in New Atlantis and speaking with Vae Victis in Subsection Zero.

Report your findings to Vae Victis, and confront him about his involvement. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Vae Victis will initially deny his involvement in covering up the Terrormorph’s presence on Londinion, but soon enough, he’ll confess.

He’ll also confess to having launched the Terrormorph attacks on Tau Ceti and New Atlantis, and will dish out some spiel about how his work as a villain was solely to make room for new heroes; you and Hadrian. Sounds like one elaborate excuse to me.

Should you lie about Vae Victis in Starfield?

When you’re done with Vae Victis, go speak to Hadrian and Percival on the Cabinet Chambers floor.

It’s up to you whether you come clean about Vae Victis’ involvement in the Terrormorph attacks, but if you keep quiet about Vae Victis and blame the attacks on Reginald Orlase, you can unlock the quest ‘Preventative Action’ by going to speak with him again after ‘A Legacy Forged’ concludes.

This quest can be unlocked if you choose to keep Vae Victis alive. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Then, it’ll be time to present your findings to the UC Vanguard, so chop chop. The board will discuss what to do about the Terrormorphs, and whether you found who was behind the attacks.

Again, if you tell them about Vae Victis, you will not be able to unlock the ‘Preventative Action’ quest, and it is insinuated that he will later be executed.

Should you use the microbe or Aceles samples in Starfield?

You’ll then be tasked with another decision by the board; should you use the Aceles samples or microbes to quell the Terrormorph invasion?

This decision bears no weight on how the questline ends, but will disgruntle or please your companions. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Well, the decision you make here bears no weight on Starfield’s story. Simply pick whatever you feel will be most effective, and the quest will soon conclude.

That said, companions will have their own preferences when it comes to each option, so you may want to reload your save here if you’re attempting to raise affinity with specific companions. In our experience, we learnt that Andreja did not like the microbe option.

With that taken care of, enjoy your new promotion amongst the UC Vanguard, and check out what other factions such as the Crimson Fleet or Ryujin Industries have to offer next.