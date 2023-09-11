Starfield Crimson Fleet questline: All quests and rewards

There are multiple factions for you to join in Starfield, and you can join each and every one of them if you fancy the challenge. That said, some of Starfield’s factions are at war with one another, or at the very least, aren’t the best of friends, and you’ll want to keep this in mind.

Two such factions that have collided with one another are the Crimson Fleet, who are a bunch of space-faring pirates, and the UC SysDef, who are tasked with protecting the settled systems from illegal activities. If you’re looking to join the Crimson Fleet and take part in the climactic showdown between the two factions, here’s Starfield’s Crimson Fleet questline and what rewards you can expect.

Starfield Crimson Fleet questline

If you’re planning on joining the Crimson Fleet in Starfield, or at the very least intend on being a good informant for the UC SysDef, you have eight quests to look forward to completing.

If you need any help on them, we’ve listed the quests below and links to how to complete them, as well as what rewards you can expect.

Deep Cover - 250 XP, 4800 Credits

The Deep Cover quest is the start of your time with the Crimson Fleet. UC Commander Kibwe will task you with infiltrating the fleet and being a UC SysDef informant.

Rook Meets King - 250 XP, 5000 Credits

The Crimson Fleet will task you with taking care of a traitor, Austin Rake.

Echoes of the Past - 350 XP, 20,000 Credits

You’ll explore UC prison, the Lock, with the Crimson Fleet in the hopes of finding something out about Kryx’s Legacy. Delgado will reward you with a legendary weapon, the Keelhauler, following this quest.

Breaking the Bank - 350 XP

In this quest, you’ll be mingling with rich folk aboard a starliner in an attempt to gather more information for the Crimson Fleet about Kryx’s Legacy.

The Best There Is - 250 XP, 9600 Credits

You’ll go on a small adventure to find the ComSpike with an NPC called Huan Daiya, and will have to decide whether to betray them or not.

Absolute Power - 350 XP, 12,400 Credits

After grabbing the ComSpike, you’ll need to go and search for a Conduction Grid Module next. These are all items which will help us get closer to Kryx’s Legacy.

Eye of the Storm - 350 XP, 8400 Credits

The penultimate quest in the Crimson Fleet questline. We won’t spoil how this quest goes down, but you will need to choose whether to side with the UC SysDef or Crimson Fleet at this point.

Legacy’s End - 350 XP, 250,000 Credits

How this quest plays out depends on the decision you made in the last one, but either way, it will bring your time completing faction quests for the Crimson Fleet to an end. You can gain a rare weapon from either UC Commander Kibwe or Crimson Fleet’s Delgado as a reward.

For more on Starfield, take a look at how to smuggle contraband successfully. If you plan on sticking with the Crimson Fleet, you’ll need it!