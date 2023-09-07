Starfield Breaking the Bank: Should you kill Larry Dumbrosky?

You’ve joined the Crimson Fleet faction in Starfield, and are well on your way to earning their trust. You’ll have infiltrated prison - the Lock - by now, and learnt of a mysterious ship known as the Legacy that supposedly has a fortune in credits on board. This leads to you taking on the ‘Breaking the Bank’ quest.

So, if you want to keep yourself in the Crimson Fleet’s good books while also remaining an informant to UC SysDef, you’ve got a stealthy heist to look forward to.... And a lot of talking. Here’s how to complete the Breaking the Bank quest in Starfield.

Starfield Breaking the Bank quest guide

After catching up with UC Commander Kibwe of UC SysDef in Starfield, your next quest with the Crimson Fleet - ‘Breaking the Bank’ - will be assigned. So, make your way to the Siren of the Stars in the Aranae IV system to meet with former Crimson Fleet member, Rokov.

Speak with Rokov once aboard the starliner. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Once aboard the ship, go upstairs and speak with Rokov. He’ll already be aware of (most) of your plan to steal from the ship, but he has a proposition of his own.

He’ll help you, if you can help him be accepted into the Crimson Fleet again. We said we’d put in a good word with Delgado for him, and he was happy to oblige after that.

To get what we need from the starliner, Rokov will advise that we need to attend the gala event being held there and mingle with the attendees. Not many of them like Dumbrosky, so Rokov thinks it’ll be easy for us to dig up any dirt on him.

Rokov will also make us aware of the starliner’s threat detection system, which means that if we shoot anyone, “all hell will break loose.” So, we ideally don’t want to kill anyone during the event.

Following the conversation with Rokov, make your way upstairs to the Starview Ballroom. Inside, you’ll want to speak with any patron NPCs in the room and see what you can find out about Larry Dumbrosky and the Earth Saviour Award from them.

There is an optional quest to kill Dumbrosky, but I advise against it; Rokov wasn’t lying about the threat detection system and you’ll be quickly outnumbered. It's also likely you'll upset both the UC SysDef and Crimson Fleet for returning to them bloody and empty-handed.

After speaking with the patrons, you’ll learn two things: the location of the Earth Saviour Award, which an NPC called Sheila dotes over, and that Dumbrosky has been spending a lot of time with someone called Klaudia Twist.

Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Follow your quest marker over to Klaudia and speak with her. Tell her that you know about the affair between her and Dumbrosky. You will then need to pay up 2500 Credits, or persuade Klaudia to give you something incriminating on Dumbrosky.

With that done, Klaudia will tell you about someone called Gabriel Vera and his role in their scheme scamming GalBank. Return to the Starview Ballroom and speak with him in front of the stage.

Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Now, it’ll be time for us to meet up with Rokov again. First, though, speak with Sheila about the Earth Saviour Award (this optional quest will be given to you when speaking with the patrons).

This will give you another optional quest objective to complete, which is discovering how to access the Purser’s Safe in the Guest Suite area of the Starliner. Head into the Guest Suite and into the Purser’s office to speak with Chief Purser Murata.

Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

It’ll then become apparent that if you want to look at the safe containing the Earth Saviour Award, you’ll need some ID. So, return to the Starview Ballroom and speak with Sheila again. We recommend making a quicksave first!

You can demand Sheila hand over the ID, and will be given the opportunity to persuade her to do so or walk off. I chose to persuade her and opted for all of the first dialogue options during this check and succeeded, but with your quicksave, you can reload if needed.

Stealing this award is an optional quest, but one that’ll get us some brownie points from the Crimson Fleet. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

With our hands on the ID, return to the Purser’s office and interact with the computer to open the door. Then, open the safe using the ID and steal the Earth Saviour Award from inside. The Crimson Fleet are certainly going to be happy about this!

With the Award dealt with, speak to Rokov by the bar and update him on your progress. He’ll say we need more evidence against Dumbrosky, and the best way to do that is to isolate Gabriel Vera and make him speak. As such, we’re going to host a shipwide emergency so that we can do just that.

You can also ask Gabriel Vera about killing Dumbrosky, and he’ll explain exactly why it’s not a good idea, if you’ve been tempted.

Let’s get this plan in action. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Make your way to the Engineering Deck next and speak with Chief Engineer Sandin. Tell him you need to access the Life Support area, and save yourself some credits by saying that Rokov will clear the Chief’s gambling debts if he helps. He’ll take a short walk and leave you to your own devices.

Interact with the computer and select ‘Life Support Access’ to open up Life Support. Then, head on inside and interact with the three switches to disable life support access aboard the starliner.

Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

A ship-wide emergency will be declared, so proceed to Gabriel Vera’s cabin and interrogate him on what he knows. In your dialogue, you can choose whether you want to represent the Crimson Fleet or UC SysDef, so pick whoever you ideally want to side with!

You’ll then be given the option to cough up 2500 Credits for some information from Vera, or attack him. Since we want more information and don’t necessarily want GalBank after us, we chose to pay up.

Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

He’ll then give you the evidence that you need, and we can go confront Larry Dumbrosky in his cabin upstairs. Negotiate with him, and then return to Rokov to wrap things up.

After exchanging thanks, make your way to New Atlantis. It’s time for us to explore GalBank’s archives. Show your ID to the GalBank Guard upon arrival, enter the Archives, and prepare for an Ecliptic ambush.

That Legacy ship isn’t a myth! | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

When the Ecliptics have been dealt with, go upstairs and interact with the computer. Select ‘Lost Ship Registry’ and ‘Legacy’ to learn about the ship we’ve been looking for this whole time.

With that information in hand, we can return to Delgado and Naeva Mora at the Key in the Kryx system. After the conversation, follow Naeva and speak to her about the Earth Saviour Award that you stole earlier.

Give her the award, which you’ll get 6000 Credits for. Then, return to the UC Vigilance and fill UC Commander Kibwe in on your progress infiltrating the Crimson Fleet. This will wrap up the ‘Breaking the Bank’ quest, and start the ‘The Best There Is’ quest.