Starfield The Best There Is: Should you betray Huan Daiya?

You’ve now fully cemented yourself within the Crimson Fleet as a UC SysDef informant in Starfield, but your time with the fleet of space pirates is not over just yet. In ‘The Best There Is’ quest, we’ll be doing whatever we can to get our hands on the ComSpike so we can get one step closer to Kryx’s Legacy, and hopefully, lots of loot.

We’ll also slowly be approaching our grand decision on whether to side with UC SysDef or the Crimson Fleet, so I recommend keeping in mind which faction you want to go the long-haul with in your game of Starfield! Without further ado, here’s how to complete ‘The Best There Is’ quest in Starfield, and whether you should betray Huan Daiya.

Starfield The Best There Is quest guide - Should you betray Huan Daiya?

With ‘The Best There Is’ kicked off, make your way back to the Crimson Fleet aboard the Key, and speak with Naeva and Jasmine about your plan to get the ComSpike.

Naeva will tell you where she believes the ComSpike is, and asks you to speak with one of her contacts in New Atlantis, Huan Daiyu. Fast travel on over, head to the Spaceport there, and see what they have to say.

Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Huan Daiya will invite you to join their ship - the Jade Swan - as crew so that you can get closer to the ComSpike. So, make your way to her ship (it’ll be near your own ship) and board it. Head to the upper level of the ship to reach the cockpit, where Huan Daiya is.

Following the conversation with Daiya, get comfortable and wait for take-off. You’ll be able to move freely about the ship, but won’t actually be able to do much until you reach and have docked at your destination, SY-920.

Once docked, speak to Daiya again who will advise that you sneak into the barracks of the space station and acquire a military uniform so you can explore without risk of being caught. Board the SY-920.

Persuade him that you forgot your uniform. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Approach the barracks, where a UC Officer will stop you. You can then attempt to persuade him that you forgot your uniform, which isn’t too troublesome.

Once successful, go grab yourself an ensign uniform and equip it. Then, make your way to the Command Bay, where another UC officer will ask what your business is. Tell him you’re reporting for duty, and he’ll let you through.

After taking the elevator to the Command Bay, use the nearby intercom to speak with Huan Daiya and update them on your side venture. This is an optional objective, but with the intercom right in front of us, we might as well complete it.

Huan will advise that all information on the ComSpike is in the archives, and we’ll need a code to access it, which we’ll likely find on a computer in the security office. So, follow your ‘Obtain a Clearance Code’ quest marker into the security office.

Use a digipick to gain the clearance code from this computer. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

In the office will be a ‘Clearance Code Computer’ that you’ll need a Novice level digipicking skill and a digipick to unlock. When you gain access, select the option that matches the name of the ensign uniform you stole, and you’ll be given the relevant clearance codes.

You can now make your way to the archives, and will have to be cleared by another UC Officer; tell him the clearance code you were just given, and press on.

Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Your quest marker will bring you to a PC containing information about the ComSpike; read everything! The information will tell you that the ComSpike is currently located in Engineering Bay 4, so that’s where we’re going next.

Along the way, you’ll find an intercom to speak to Huan Daiya on. It’ll turn out that the Jade Swan is departing, so we’re going to have to find a vessel to steal if we want to make our way off this space station. First, however, let's continue heading to the ComSpike!

When you reach Engineering Bay 04, speak to Dr. Vogel. He’ll be more than happy to discuss the ComSpike, and how it is actually a module attached to a ship, but you’ll also be presented with a choice.

[Betray Huan] There’s no time. The Captain of the Jade Swan is trying to steal the ComSpike. I need to secure the prototype ship immediately. - Dr. Vogel will have give you the keycard needed to pilot the ship with the ComSpike, so you can return it to the Crimson Fleet. Delgado will not be happy that he’s lost one of his best contacts, Huan, but he’ll be alright. The UC SysDef will be pleased you did this, so pick this option if you’re siding with them.

- Dr. Vogel will have give you the keycard needed to pilot the ship with the ComSpike, so you can return it to the Crimson Fleet. Delgado will not be happy that he’s lost one of his best contacts, Huan, but he’ll be alright. The UC SysDef will be pleased you did this, so pick this option if you’re siding with them. [Persuade] I’m one of those new test pilots, actually. - Huan gets away safely, and the Crimson Fleet are pleased. If you plan on siding with the fleet, it’s better to not betray Huan.

Either way, you’ll need to go and board the prototype ship with the ComSpike module attached to it and get the hell out of here. Hop into the pilot seat once aboard, and make your way back to the Key in the Kryx system.

Go catch up with Delgado,. Though, you might run into a very angry Huan along the way if you chose to betray her earlier. Regardless, Delgado will be pleased with your work. After speaking to him, report to UC Commander Kibwe on the UC Vigilance, and your work on ‘The Best There Is’ quest will be completed.

You’ll have to go and complete ‘Absolute Power’ next, though!