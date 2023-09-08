Starfield Absolute Power: Should you kill Ayumi Komiko?

At this point in your infiltration of the Crimson Fleet in Starfield, you’ll be getting dangerously close to the space pirate faction. You’ll have successfully stolen the ComSpike from the UC, maybe even killed a few folk, and are probably already certain of which faction you’re going to side with. If not, you’ll want to start thinking about it as we complete the ‘Absolute Power’ quest.

You’ll need to head to Neon next in attempt to retrieve some fancy-sounding Conduction Grid technology to finish off your work with the ComSpike. So, here’s how to complete the ‘Absolute Power’ quest in Starfield.

Starfield Absolute Power quest guide - Should you kill Ayumi Komiko?

After reporting to the UC Vigilance about your progress with the Crimson Fleet, the first step of the ‘Absolute Power’ quest in Starfield is to make your way to the city of Neon. This water-locked, cyberpunk city can be found in the Volii Alpha star system.

Once in Neon, follow your quest marker over to Madame Sauvage’s Place which can be found in Ebbside. You’ll be able to speak with the fleet's contact, Estelle Vincent, upstairs.

Estelle will tell you to go to Generdyne. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Estelle will tell you that the technology you need is at Generdyne, Neon’s power utility company. She’s said that if you speak with the owner of the club, Euphorika, you might be able to get in touch with one of Generdyne’s executives - Ayumi Komiko.

However, before we go and discuss how to find Komiko, we’ll have an optional objective to ‘locate evidence to extort Ayumi Komiko’ which we should go and complete first. Make your way to Generdyne Industries, quicksave your game, and speak to Ji Nashida in the lobby.

Convince Ji Nashida to give you some dirt on Ayumi Komiko. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

He appears pretty pissed off about work, and will quite happily rant to you about his issues with Generdyne Industries. When the opportunity arises, ask to talk about Ayumi Komiko; you’ll be given the opportunity to persuade him to tell you if she participates in any illegal activities.

Nashida will tell you that Komiko is in hot water with Breyson Bayu, and that she keeps recordings of all conversations in her safe. Nashida is also more than happy to unlock the safe for us, as he is tired of all the corruption in the city of Neon.

Those audio logs with Bayu are exactly what we need. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

So, go into the next room and retrieve the audio logs from Komika’s safe. You’ll possibly be stopped for theft here, but you can pay Neon Security to not search you for contraband, and leave the prison with your stolen goods still intact.

Hope you’ve got plenty of Credits to hand! | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

With the evidence we need, it’s now time to head to Euphorika and speak to Myka about Ayumi Komiko’s whereabouts. She’ll reveal that Komiko can be found in the Member’s Lounge of Euphorika, but you’ll have to cough up 5000 Credits for an access key first.

Go into the lounge and speak to Komiko. Tell her you need a way into the Generdyne power facility, and use the audio logs with Bayu to blackmail her.

Blackmail Komiko for the Generdyne Industries storage room pass. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

You will have an optional objective to kill Komiko, if you wish, but much like the scenario with Larry Dumbrosky earlier, it’s not worth it. We’d be upsetting a lot of people in the process, and the UC SysDef wants as little bloodshed as possible during our time as a Crimson Fleet informant.

You’ll also want to be quite stealthy from here on out, so you should tell any companions with you to wait behind. That said, you’ll also have a few opportunities to gain the approval of your companion, so you might want to try and bring someone along if you’re trying to get married in Starfield. The choice is yours; I personally brought Andreja along with me and was fine.

You’ll want to enter Generdyne Industries from this entrance. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

With all that out of the way, make your way into the storage area of Generdyne Industries, shown above. Once inside, if anyone sees you, they will attack. So, stealth your way to Generdyne’s Power Core as best you can. There will be plenty of vents along the way that you can safely walk through, for the most part.

Download these plans. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

When you reach the Power Core, interact with the Power Core Computer and download the Conduction Grid Plans, which are encrypted. You’ll then need to follow your quest marker over to Brenson Bayu’s location so you can acquire an Encryption Cipher for the plans.

Say less, Breyson. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Breyson Bayu is pretty happy to get back at his brother, so he hands over the Encryption Cipher and the passkey for his computer no problem. Interact with Breyson’s computer to gain access to the Conduction Grid Plans, and to upload Estelle’s Virus.

You can then return to Estelle, who will now be in the VIP Balcony of the Trade Tower’s Astral Lounge. Except… you won’t be meeting Estelle. It’ll instead be Benjamin Bayu, who has rented this particular room under a false name.

Benjamin Bayu is only interested in who is profiting off the virus you just uploaded to Generdyne Industries. You can choose to tell him that it’s Estelle, or lie and say it was yourself or Breyson.

We chose to tell the truth and snitch on Estelle, because lying would gain the disapproval of our companion. Additionally, the Crimson Fleet losing another contact is a win for UC SysDef, if that’s who you’re siding with.

Finally, return to the Key and speak with Naeva now that you finally have the Conduction Grid Plans. Your ‘Absolute Power’ quest will be concluded here, but it seems that something bad is happening in the repair bay, which is where your next Crimson Fleet quest - ‘Eye of the Storm’ - kicks off.