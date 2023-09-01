The sound of wedding bells might not be able to penetrate the vacuum of space, but you can still find love in the furthest reaches of the galaxy. Once you find that special someone, it’s possible to get married in Starfield by completing a special “commitment” quest with that person.

Your betrothal is basically an extension of the traditional romance system you find in other Bethesda games, but with fewer hoops to jump through and a more specific story.

You don’t have to find a special wedding ring, or even give your would-be spouse a gift of any kind. However, once you go through with the nuptials your new partner will give you a special gift to symbolize your commitment.

But just like in real life, marriages in Starfield don’t have to be forever. It’s as easy as a line of text in a dialogue box to call everything off if you decide at a later date you don’t want to be tied down.

With that said, here’s how to get married in Starfield!

How to marry Sarah Morgan in Starfield

After travelling with Sarah for a while, she will periodically ask to speak with you if you keep choosing dialogue options she likes. Generally, she likes taking the “good” options, standing up for the little guy and helping those in need. She doesn’t like being taken for a ride or messed around by nefarious characters, so avoid accepting any sordid deals. She also doesn’t like big corporations like the Trade Authority, so choose your own independence over taking the money to be at the beck and call of the powerful to stay in her good books.

Every time Sarah wants to speak about something, you get an Activity quest log each time, and she reveals more and more about her personal life and backstory. At the end of these exchanges, choose the “[flirt]” options when they appear - even if they’re a lot more forward than just flirting in a lot of cases.

This begins the budding romance between the two of you which will eventually lead to marriage.

Eventually, she reveals her past in the UC Navy and her role in losing a crew-full of people during the Colony War. Desperate to prove herself worthy of command, she evacuated her crew on a transport that got blown up while she stayed behind, but could later evacuate to safety. She feels guilty for the incident and asks you to help her return to where it happened for some closure. To do that, you first need to go to visit Admiral Logan at MAST to get the details of where Sarah was rescued from.

Go to MAST and take the elevator to the Central Command floor. Inside his office you find the Admiral. After some choice words, he calms down and accepts Sarah’s mission. With the info, your focus turns to Cassiopeia in the top-left of the map. Jump there, then land at the ship site. Talk to Sarah on the surface before setting off to the next marker. Then at the wreckage, talk to Sarah. You need a power cell to reboot the shelter’s computer, which you can find atop the nearby plateau. At the top, grab the cell and defeat the monsters that ambush you, then return to slot the cell. There’s more beasties waiting for you, so beware. Inside the escape pod, interact with the computer and download the telemetry data, then talk to Sarah.

Get back into your ship and hop to the new ship crash site. Make your way to the marker and you find another escape pod with potential survivors. Head inside and speak to Sona, the child of two of the stranded space mariners. While Sarah talks to her, your job is to go and grab the genetags of the crew from the graveyard, fighting the beasts on the way. When you return you have to convince Sona to come back to Jemison with you, which is obviously the right decision, she even says she dreams of being safe from the monsters.

Head back to New Atlantis and talk to Admiral Logan. Give him the genetags and he says the lost crew will finally be properly honored. Head to the Lodge to talk to Sona and she’s happy as a pig in a sty. Take Sarah to the war memorial near the embassies, then the waterfall, and you then get the option to finish the romance arc. You get 6500 credits and a load of XP, as well as a new relationship with Sarah.

However, things don’t stop there. As you continue your adventures, she will keep asking to speak to you and reveal more personal backstory. With your relationship high enough, you get the option for “commitment” which lets you get married.

After another while, Sarah asks for her old mentor, Aja, to conduct the ceremony. You can then decide who else to invite to the wedding. Based on your experiences, you can invite her mother, but she refuses everyone else.

For the wedding to take place, make your way to Paradiso in the Porrima system on the right-hand side of the map.

Talk to Sarah when you land. She says that Aja will meet you by the ocean and that you should speak to her mother before the ceremony, if you invite her that is. You can then enjoy the ceremony, choosing the vows that best suit your character. When you’ve decided what you want to say, Sarah finalizes proceedings with a wedding gift. You are then pronounced married!