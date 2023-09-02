Finding all the Starfield companions is a good idea if you plan on building outposts or piecing together a bigger ship.

Starfield companions are split into two categories – named companions with deeper personalities and better abilities and random no-name people you can just pick up to do a job.

The nameless ones take your credits and then, if you don't have any room for them on your ship or at an outpost, they vanish. Named companions usually have a backstory of some kind, and they stick around after you hire them, even if you don't have any room at the time. They also seem to stick around permanently - with one or two exceptions - even if you don't have enough credits at the time.

Those are the only differences, and there aren't many cases where it's worth hiring a nameless companion unless you have a spot that desperately needs filling.

We've listed all the companions we found so far in Starfield and will update when we run across more.

Starfield companions

All Starfield companions and where to find them

You get four guaranteed companions just by completing the story, and these are the ones you can forge romantic relationships with.

Vasco

Aneutronic Fusion: 1

Shield Systems: 2

EM Weapon Systems: 1

Vasco is your first crew member, a friendly robot who joins as soon as you get the Frontier and is happy to show you the ropes and keep you company in the loneliness of space.

Sarah Morgan

Leadership: 2

Astrodynamics: 4

Botany: 1

Lasers: 3

Sarah joins you as soon as you agree to work with Constellation and remains locked as your permanent companion until you meet up with Sam Coe, Barrett, or Andreja. If you improve your relationship with her, she’ll eventually give you plant items every now and again.

The Adoring Fan

Scavenging: 1

Concealment: 1

Weightlifting: 2

The Adoring Fan meets up with you after you join Constellation, but only if you pick the Hero Worshipped trait during the character creation process. His skills make him excellent for carrying your extra stuff around.

Sam Coe

Rifle Certification: 3

Piloting: 4

Payloads: 2

Geology: 1

Sam replaces Sarah as your permanent companion when you and Sarah land on Akila for the Empty Nest mission.

Andreja

Theft: 1

Energy Systems: 2

Particle Beams: 3

Stealth: 4

Andreja joins you automatically during the Into the Unknown mission, after you find her looking for an Artifact.

Barrett

Robotics: 2

Particle Beam Systems: 3

Gastronomy: 1

Engineering: 4

Barrett joins automatically during the Back to Vectera mission, which unlocks during Into the Unknown and sees you travel back to the planet where your journey began.

Simeon Bankowski

Sharpshooting: 1

Sniper Certification: 2

Marksmanship: 1

Simeon hangs out on the sofa in New Atlantis’ Viewport bar. He asks for 12,000 credits to join, though you can automatically cut that in half if you have the Explorer background.

Gideon Aker

Ballistic Weapon Systems: 2

Missile Weapon Systems: 2

Gideon is also in the Viewport bar, and he costs the usual 12,000 credits to hire.

Moara Otero

EM Weapon Systems: 2

Marksmanship: 2

Moara joins for free if you speak with him in Cydonia’s Broken Spear after rescuing him near Neptune. The rescue mission is part of your Constellation duties, so you won’t miss it as long as you’re following that storyline.

Andromeda Keller

Outpost Engineering: 2

Piloting: 1

Aneutronic Fusion: 1

Andromeda is also passing time in the Broken Spear on Cydonia. She has a truly lovely backstory that she’ll tell you if you ask onboard the ship.

Lin

Outpost Management: 3

Demolition: 1

Lin, your old Argos supervisor, is happy to join when you revisit Vectera during Barrett’s Back to Vectera mission.

Heller

Outpost Engineering: 1

Geology: 3

So is Heller, the chatty co-worker who was with you when you found the first Artifact.

For more help during your journey through the starfield, check out our Starfield console commands list, tips for the best weapons, and which traits you probably should've picked. It's all good if you chose the wrong ones, though. A quick trip to Enhance will sort things out.