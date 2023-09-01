The twinkling city of New Atlantis in Starfield might seem like a futuristic utopia, but it turns out companies are just as lax with personal data as they are in the real world.

In the Beautiful Secrets quest, you must track down a missing cache of client data for Warner Connell, the technician working behind the desk at the Enhance clinic in the commercial district of New Atlantis.

Enhance is where you go to change your appearance in Starfield, so, as you can imagine, patient records are supposed to be highly confidential.

For a little effort in aiding the search, you’re in line to make a good chunk of change and get a decent boost of XP. Plus, once you know where to go, it doesn’t take that long either!

Where to find the Enhance patient files in the Beautiful Secrets quest

At the Enhance clinic in the commercial district of New Atlantis, choose the second option when you talk to Warner Connell and he will spill that he lost an important data slate with the records of all his patients on.

Press him on where the patient files were last seen and his activities during the day. Warner will then be able to narrow down the slate’s location to three possible places: Terrabrew, Whetstone, and the Valberg building.

The Terrabrew is out of his door and to the right, a giant open-air coffee shop with tons of tables and customers. Wherever you look though, you won’t be able to find the files.

The restaurant, Whetstone, and the corporate Valberg building are behind the coffee shop, up the stairs.

To find the patient files, head inside Whetstone. Go around the back of the table booths to the back corner of the restaurant. On the back table, next to some top shelf liquor, are the Enhance Patient files.

Despite the considerable leverage you now hold over Warner, there’s no option to read the files or blackmail the plastic surgeon, so just make your way back down to the clinic. Return the files to Warner and you get your prize!