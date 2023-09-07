After meeting the main minds behind the Crimson Fleet faction, in Starfield, you find that they're not done with your initiation just yet. No, one mission wasn’t enough, and you now need to venture to the planet of Suvorov to complete the ‘Echoes of the Past’ quest.

All in all, it’s one big history lesson in how the Crimson Fleet came to be, so if you’re hoping to become a space pirate yourself, it’s very interesting. But even if you're just working undercover, it's still a great grounding in the lore of Starfield, so here’s how to complete the ‘Echoes of the Past’ quest in Starfield.

Starfield Echoes of the Past quest guide

The ‘Echoes of the Past’ quest will require you to fly to and land on the planet of Suvorov, so fast travel over there and speak with Delgado again. He’ll inform you that your job is to dig up whatever information you can about the legacy of Jasper Kryx, and to ignore anything else.

We're gonna end up speaking to this fella a lot. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

After a stern talking to from the boss, follow him and the rest of his crew over to the Lock, and speak with him once more before entering. He’ll then open the door to the Lock, and you’ll be able to head on inside.

Go down the stairs and venture deeper into the Lock. As you reach the bottom, the crew will hear something, and a dozen Immature Grylloba’s will spawn. Kill them and secure the area, then speak with Delgado again.

He’ll ask you and Mathis to explore the Control Room, so walk towards the area until the roof collapses, and then speak with Mathis.

Mathis is a fool. Don't listen to him. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Mathis will actually want to betray Delgado in the hopes of netting himself some serious credits. We chose not to betray Delgado so that we can continue infiltrating the Crimson Fleet, as that’s our main goal here. After the conversation, Mathis will become your follower temporarily.

Continue making your way to the Control Room. Once there, interact with the Intercom to again, speak to Delgado. He’ll want you and Mathis to find a way to open the doors in the Lock so that everyone can freely move about again following the roof collapse. He’ll also ask you to pick up anything you can find about Jasper Kryx.

Override the lockdown to open the doors. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Interact with the PC to the right of the intercom and choose to ‘Override Lockdown’ which will open up the doors again.

With that sorted, head downstairs where you’ll find another PC. Interact with it and choose to ‘Activate D-Block Auxiliary Power’ which will open the next door. You’ll be in D Block of the Lock now, and Mathis will see a Guard Tower in the distance, so let’s head towards that. Expect more Grylloba’s here.

When you reach the Guard Tower, Mathis will proposition you again and ask if you’ve reconsidered his plan to kill Delgado. We told him to do one, and then proceeded to look for Jasper Kryx’s cell.

Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Start by interacting with the D-Block Guard Post Workstation in the Guard Tower. This will have all the Prisoner Records, and give you an idea of where to find Kryx’s cell.

While using the Workstation, make sure to select ‘D-Block Switch Control’ and activate the three switches after reading the Prisoner Records. This will ensure that you’re actually able to access Kryx’s cell once you find it.

Up next, follow your quest marker to the D-Block Section 03 Cell Release Switch and activate it. You can now, finally, search Kryx’s cell without a hitch.

Once in Kryx’s cell, you will likely - very quickly - find that there’s nothing here bar some ammo and meds. However, there is a lamp. The lamp might look quite normal, but interact with it, and you’ll find that you can pry open the base of it.

Pry the base of the lamp open. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

You’ll find an audio log called ‘Best Laid Plans’ beneath the lamp, which will reveal Kryx’s plan to rob a GalBank ship known as ‘Legacy’, after a top-off from someone called Carter. Follow your quest marker to Carter’s locker and loot it, where you’ll find a second audio log called ‘Carter’s Gig’.

This next log will reveal that Kryx has an escape tunnel leaving the Lock, so our next job is to track it down in the hopes that we can escape the place this way, too.

Follow your quest marker over to the Remote Security Door Control computer, and open the doors here using it. There’ll then be a loose panel in the next room; knock it over, and you’ve found the escape tunnel!

Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Make your way through the escape tunnel to reach the shuttle bay. There’ll be a few more enemies on the way that you don’t really need to worry about, especially with Mathis around, and tons of loot!

Use the intercom to speak with Delgado before speaking to Mathis again. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

When you reach the Warden’s Office, be sure to loot the crates here (I bagged a rare weapon), and interact with the intercom. Delgado will be able to open the doors to the shuttle bay so that you can leave the Lock and return to the Key with the information that you’ve found.

Before heading off, speak with Mathis once more. He’ll ask you to forget about his plans to try and kill Delgado, and to get the hell out of here. Roger that, Mathis.

When the Grylloba burrows underground, watch out. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Head outside, and I hope you have some ammo to spare, because a large, Juvenile Grylloba Queen is going to appear. Before we can board this shuttle, we need to kill her and her swarm of Immature Grylloba’s. She’s easy enough to take out, just be careful when she burrows underground; she’ll attempt to reemerge on you so she can attack!

When she’s dead, board the shuttle and go up the ladder to find the pilot seat. Take off, finally make your way to the Key, and tell Delgado all about what you have learnt.

Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

As a reward for your efforts, Delgado will give you a legendary pistol - the Keelhauler. Now, go speak with Mathis.

Mathis will be getting kicked from the Fleet, and he’s not particularly happy with you about it. That said, it’s pretty clear that Mathis is no threat, as you’ll glean from this conversation if you haven’t already.

Next up, more talking! Speak with Naeva, who has more plans for you, and then return to the UC Vigilance to update UC Commander Kibwe on your progress with infiltrating the Crimson Fleet.

After feeding back everything you know about Kryx’s Legacy to the Commander, the ‘Echoes of the Past’ quest will be complete, and you’ll be starting the ‘Breaking the Bank’ quest next.