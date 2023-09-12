You’ll be in cahoots with Ryujin Industries' head of operations in Starfield now, and these guys have reason to suspect that there is a mole within the company. As their best hire to date, it somehow becomes your job to track down this mole in the ‘Background Checks’ quest so that they can be dealt with.

This is a particularly stealthy mission, which will see you breaking into Ryujin Industries and sleuthing around the streets of Neon. Here’s how to complete the Ryujin Industries ‘Background Checks’ quest in Starfield.

Starfield Background Checks quest guide

After your quest is assigned to you by Masako Imada of Ryujin Industries in Starfield, you’ll be sent to speak with Dalton Fiennes.

Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Speak to Dalton, and he will give you a program to run on Ularu’s computer so you can prove whether or not she is the mole.

You will, however, have to do this while pretending to be an anonymous outsider infiltrating Ryujin Tower. So, leave your followers on the ship before embarking on the next part of this quest, and make sure to bring some digipicks.

Pay Nyx for the program. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

After speaking to Dalton, pay a visit to his contact, Nyx, in Madame Sauvage’s Place. You’ll have to pay him 2500 Credits for the program that we need, or you can attempt to persuade him to lower his price.

Either way, once you have the program, you’ll need to find a way to infiltrate Ryujin Tower. We won’t be able to enter via the elevator that we normally use, as the elevators will be off to help us execute this plan.

Press the big red button. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Follow the general direction of your quest marker until you reach a winding metal staircase. Climb to the top, and there’ll be a big red button to press. This will move a nearby container just enough so that we can climb through it, spitting us out at an alternate entrance for Ryujin Tower.

We’ll need to make our way from this room to Ularu’s office, where we’ll have been earlier. To do so without being caught, we’ll need to be smart and utilise the vents around Ryujin Tower wherever possible.

You’ll also find certain things along the way that will help keep the guards around Ryujin Tower off your scent; you can turn off lights and set off those Roomba-like cleaners wherever possible.

The Aroboron Novablast Disrupter that Dalton gave you is also useful here, as you can use it to down any guards who have noticed you without killing them; this should be a last resort, and remember that the last thing we want to do is kill anyone. Ryujin Industries won’t be pleased if we unnecessarily harm their staff.

Run the program on Ularu’s computer. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

When you reach Ularu’s computer, select the ‘Rover’ folder to run Nyx’s program on it. Once that’s completed, it’s time to leave Ryujin Tower via the small hatch above you. Or you can try going back the way you came, but it’s quite the journey!

Follow your quest marker to Nyx’s apartment in Neon, and then wait for him to do his thing. He’ll speak to you and hand over the file once he is done.

Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

All that is left to do now is return to Dalton at Ryujin Tower. Speak with him to give him the file, and he’ll be able to work out and reveal who Ryujin’s mole is… Your next job, ‘Guilty Parties’ will see you escorting the mole to questioning.