You have spent a lot of time with the UC Vanguard in Starfield by now, however your time completing high-risk assignments for them will soon be coming to an end. First, though, you have some more research to be done in the ‘Hostile Intelligence’ quest, which will see you coming face to face with plenty of Terrormorphs.

After learning that the Aceles is a creature that actually eats Terrormorphs, you’ll be sent to collect some tissue samples that will help with the breeding process of the creature. You end up learning a whole lot more than you bargained for, though, so here’s how to complete the UC Vanguard 'Hostile Intelligence’ quest in Starfield.

Starfield Hostile Intelligence quest guide

Start the ‘Hostile Intelligence’ quest by speaking with Hadrian in the Red Devils HQ. She’ll tell you all about Aceles; the only creature that is a predator to Terrormorphs, and the possible answer to our Terrormorph problem.

That said, if we’re going to use the Aceles to stop the Terrormorph invasion, we need to collect some Aceles samples from Londinion, first. Londinion is also going to be very dangerous, so make sure to gear up first.

Speak to Lt. Azevedo in the Red Devils HQ to purchase any new gear you need, and to stock up on meds and ammo. Then, go board your ship and make your way to Forward Base 441 in the Toliman system.

You’ll have to accept a hail from the UC Sec Longsword II on the way; tell them you have a meeting with Commander Hatoum, and you’ll then be able to land.

Follow your quest marker to speak with Commander Hatoum.

An exploration plan for Londinion will then be discussed with the whole team, and you’ll be given another, final opportunity to gear up for the mission ahead. We recommend doing this before telling Hadrian you’re ready, as there’s tons of free gear available for you to grab.

Once you’re fully prepared, tell Hadrian that you’re ready to go, and wait for Kaiser to unlock the airlock. When he’s done, flip the nearby power switch and advance through the airlock. Once you exit the other side of the airlock, prepare to tackle plenty of Terrormorphs.

Clear the abandoned processing plant of Terrormorphs and continue following your quest marker through the area. You’ll then come to a scrapyard with more enemies; kill them, and remember to loot the Aceles samples from their bodies.

Once those are taken care of, give the samples to Kaiser and listen to what he has to say. Your next stop will be the spaceport, but you’ll have to navigate the steam tunnels to get there.

After entering the steam tunnels, kill the Heatleeches that appear and press ahead. You’ll eventually come to a monitoring station with a large glass window; look through it. The stuff of nightmares will happen, in which a Heatleech instantly transforms into a Terrormorph.

Once the dialogue here is done with, make your way into the next room and kill the Terrormorph. Collect the Metamorphed Tissue Sample from it, give it to Kaiser, and listen to the team's discussion.

Following the discussion, follow Kaiser over to the exit, which doesn’t have any power. Follow your quest marker into the next room, just up the stairs, and turn on the Utility Controls. Wait a moment, and you’ll then need to press a big red button in the same room to initiate a system reboot.

After the reboot, an emergency recorder message will be played. This recording will reveal Vae Victis’ involvement in Londinion; how he knew about the Terrormorph outbreak, and ultimately killed dozens of civilians trying to keep it secret, even considering how to use it as a weapon.

When the recording ends, collect it and speak with Hadrian. Return to Kaiser, wait for him to unlock the door, and make your exit.

There’ll be one final Terrormorph to kill waiting for us outside. So, run over to your quest marker and get it taken care of. As per usual, collect the final sample from the beast’s corpse and give it to Kaiser.

After this, you can return to Forward Base 441 and speak with Dr. Percival Walker face to face. Your time investigating ‘Hostile Intelligence’ will be over, and it’s time for you to complete, ‘A Legacy Forged.’