With just over a month left until Starfield finally launches, Bethesda’s upcoming space-faring RPG is almost here with its endless amount of planets for players to explore. With that in mind, just how many planets are there in Starfield?

How many planets are there in Starfield?

Starfield will have over 1,000 procedurally-generated planets for players to visit and explore, but it doesn’t stop there. If anything, it looks like these planets are just the tip of the iceberg. These procedurally-generated planets will be spread across over 100 different star systems, with some planets having their own moons and points of interest to seek out.

In an interview between Kinda Funny Xcast and Todd Howard, Howard was asked if these procedurally-generated planets will have things to do that are actually worth the player's time (see 16:06 onwards).

As an aside, we’ll provide timestamps for any information we detail from the above Kinda Funny Xcast, so that you can have a listen for yourself.

Howard then explained that “there’s no way we’re going to go and handcraft an entire planet. What we do is we handcraft individual locations and some of those are placed specifically.” These locations include “main cities and other quest locations, and then we have a suite of them that are generated or placed when you land, depending on that planet.”

To summarise, these procedurally-generated planets that you’ll be exploring will feature hand-crafted locations and points of interest to explore. Howard then also expanded on this by saying, “about 10% of those planets have life on them.”

Howard explains that there’s a Goldilocks zone for planets, where life on them is able to thrive. However, there’ll also be planets for resources, which won’t be home to the same Goldilocks’ zones, but it’s clear that these planets will still be important, and hopefully, appreciated.

“I think there is a moment when you land on these barren planets - and we will generate certain things for you to find on them - but if you look at a planet, you see the resources. It has things you want. I love the Buzz Aldrin quote, “the magnificent desolation.” I think there’s a certain beauty to landing on those and feeling I’m one of the only people here.”

At the time of writing, the Starfield Direct confirmed the names of 48 of the planets and moons to be explored in the game. These are as follows, with thanks to The Loadout for compiling this alphabetical list:

Akila

Alchiba IV-A

Alchiba VII-B

Alchiba X-B

Algorab III-B

Alpha Andraste III

Anselon

Aranae

Bardeen III

Beta Ternion III

Cassiopeia I

Cassiopeia IV-A

Charybdis III

Charybdis V

Chawla

Freya IX-B

Gagarin

Groombridge VIII-A

Jemison

Kreet

Kumasi III

Io

Magreth

Mars

Mercury

Montara Luna

Neebas

Nemeria IV-A

Nesoi

Niira

Nirvana II

Olivas

Porrima III

Porrima IV-C

Porrima IV-D

Porrima V

Porrima V-A

Sumati

Sy-920

Syrma I

Tau Ceti II-A

Tau Ceti VIII

Tau Ceti VIII-B

Tidacha I

Washakie

Vectera

Verne II

Volii Alpha

Some of these planets will belong to the same star systems, with our own solar system, Sol, being present. This place will be home to Mars, which is where you’ll find the city of Cydonia. There is yet to be confirmation as to whether Earth will be present, or if we can visit it, but we do know that Luna, Earth’s moon, will be in Starfield, too.

In the same interview between Kinda Funny Xcast and Todd Howard, the Starfield director shared that the RPG will feature multiple biomes, with some planets being home to one biome, and others being home to multiple! This determines the weather, temperature, and life on that planet (see 21:25 onwards).

That’s about all we know about Starfield’s planets so far, but if you’re keen for more details on Bethesda’s upcoming RPG, take a look at these animated videos that introduce you to the three cities in the Settled Systems.

Also, don’t forget to check just how much storage space you’re going to need to install Starfield ahead of its release on PC and Xbox Series X/S on 6 September, 2023.