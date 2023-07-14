Starfield takes up a quarter of your Series S’ storage space

Back during June, we got a lengthy look at Bethesda’s gargantuan, space-faring RPG: Starfield. And we know that it is definitely gargantuan, because not only is there going to be procedurally-generated planets galore and over 250,000 lines of dialogue, it’s going to need 125GB of storage space, too.

Starfield is up for grabs on PC and Xbox Series X/S, and is already available for pre-order. That’ll be no problem for people with plenty of space leftover on their SSDs (which Starfield must be installed onto), but those with an Xbox may be less delighted.

At 125GB, Starfield will actually consume a whole quarter of the Xbox Series S’ storage space, and around an eighth of the Xbox Series X’s space.

It’s no news that it doesn’t exactly take much to fill up the storage space of an Xbox Series S (I managed to fill mine with just Resident Evil 4 Remake when I had multiple save files on the go, oops), but those keen to play Starfield might want to clear out their console or grab a hard drive ahead of the games release.

Starfield will become widely available when it releases on September 6, with the Standard Edition of the game setting fans back by $69.99 in the US and £59.99 in the UK.

If you’re keen to jump in early, however, those who preorder the Premium Edition of Starfield will be able to play the game five days early on September 1. This version of the game, however, will cost $99.99 in the US and £85.99 in the UK.

Last, but not least, those not wanting to splash the cash can enjoy Starfield from day one with an Xbox Game Pass membership.

What do you reckon about the whopping size of Starfield? And what will you be playing it on? Let us know!

