One year since its release, Arkand has yet to release the extra content included with the Bite Back Edition of its vampire killing game, Redfall.

As noticed by Kotaku, the promised content included with the game's special edition is MIA with nary a word on when it might be released.

The Bite Back Edition, which costs $100 without Microsoft’s Game Pass and $80 with, includes the base game, the Redfall Hero Pass with two future heroes, the Laser Beam Multi-Weapon Skin, the Tactical Knife Stake weapon attachment, Northern Expedition Devinder Outfit, Eyes in the Dark Jacob outfit, War Clothes Layla outfit, and the Engineer Volunteer Remi outfit.

Except customers who ordered the Bite Back Edition have yet to receive anything but the base game for their money, and $100 or even $80 is quite a chunk to drop for content that has yet to surface for a game released one year ago yesterday, May 2.

Granted, those who bought the base game and have a Game Pass sub can purchase the Bite Back content separately at a $2 discount for $27, but the content is unavailable.

When Redfall was released in May 2023, it was a bit of a mess. So much so, that in our review, Jeremy Peel called it “a bloodless imitation of Arkane’s best work.” In the following months since release, three updates were made available and fixed the game considerably.

But, that was back in November, and it’s been radio silence since regarding additional updates or when players can expect the Bite Back content to drop.

Hopefully, the content hasn’t been scrapped and instead, Arkane Studios is keeping its plan hush-hush or has its nose to the grindstone and will share details with us soon.