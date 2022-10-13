Starfield features over 250,000 lines of dialogue, which is more than Skyrim and Fallout 4 combined

Bethesda has released a new video called Constellation Questions, and it features Todd Howard answering questions about Starfield.

The video goes over whether or not the game can be considered "hard sci-fi", how games such as Sundog: Frozen Legacy and pen-and-paper RPG Traveller inspired the team behind Starfield, and how the fuel in your ship and the gravity drive limits how far you can go at once.

Constellation Questions: Talking Starfield with Todd Howard

It's all very interesting, but one of the biggest talking points in the video relates to the trait and dialogue systems.

Howard calls the trait list in the game "super fun," and each comes with some sort of negative as well. There's an activity quest in the game to remove that trait for your entire playthrough, so if you are unhappy with that trait, you won't have to reroll your game.

Speech checks and dialogue have returned, and the system has gone back to what Howard calls "a classic Bethesda-style dialogue."

"While you're looking at the character and how they emote, you have a series of choices there," said Howard who also states the game features his favorite speech persuasion system. "[These checks] feel like it's part of the dialogue, yet you're spending points to persuade them. It feels natural. Not like [you've] entered some other mode."

There's also some "depth" to the game's dialogue, said Howard, who said the system features over 250,000 lines. In comparison, Skyrim has 60,000 lines, and Fallout 4 has 111,000 lines, so that's quite a jump.

Give the video a watch for a bit more on the game.

Starfield is set to release in the first half of 2023, exclusively to PC and Xbox Series X/S, and it will also be available through Xbox Game Pass.