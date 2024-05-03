Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 unveils minimum, recommended, and high-end PC specifications for a proper cinematic journey
Can your PC handle Hell?
Ninja Theory has shared the minimum and recommended PC specs for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 ahead of the game's May 21 release.
The game is available for pre-order on Steam and Xbox, and pre-ordering it on the latter will allow you to pre-install Hellblade 2 which helps you jump into the game quicker. It will also release day one on Game Pass for cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.
Below are the minimum and recommended PC specs with additional information for medium and very high settings.
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 - PC Specs
Higher resolutions or framerates can be achieved with the use of DLSS 3, FSR 3, or XESS 1.3.
Minimum
- Graphics Preset: Low @ 1080p
- Processor: Intel i5-8400/AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- GPU: Nvidia GTX 1070/AMD RX 5700/Intel Arc A580
- VRAM: 6GB
- System Ram: 16 GB
- Storage: 70 GB SSD
- OS: 64 Bit Windows 10/11
Medium
- Graphics Preset: Low @ 1080p
- Processor: Intel i5-9600/AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- GPU: Nvidia RTX 2070/AMD RX 5700 XT/Intel Arc A580
- VRAM: 8GB
- System Ram: 16 GB
- Storage: 70 GB SSD
- OS: 64 Bit Windows 10/11
Recommended
- Graphics Preset: High @ 1440p
- Processor: Intel i7-10700K/AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- GPU: Nvidia RTX 3080/AMD RX 6700 XT/Intel Arc A580
- VRAM: 8 GB
- System Ram: 16 GB
- Storage: 70 GB SSD
- OS: 64 Bit Windows 10/11
Very High
- Graphics Preset: High @ 4k
- Processor: Intel i5-12600K/AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
- GPU: Nvidia RTX 4080/AMD RX 7900 XTX
- VRAM: 12 GB
- System Ram: 16 GB
- Storage: 70 GB SSD
- OS: 64 Bit Windows 10/11
Hellblade 2 takes Senua to Iceland, a land ravaged by myth and tyranny. The game will focus on her experiences with the world, seen through her eyes as someone who experiences psychosis, along with visceral and violent battles with Draugar.
Ninja Theory's sequel to its 2017 award-winning release, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, finds our heroine on a journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland. Intent on saving those who have fallen victim to tyranny, Senua faces a battle of overcoming the darkness within and without.