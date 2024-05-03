Ninja Theory has shared the minimum and recommended PC specs for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 ahead of the game's May 21 release.

The game is available for pre-order on Steam and Xbox, and pre-ordering it on the latter will allow you to pre-install Hellblade 2 which helps you jump into the game quicker. It will also release day one on Game Pass for cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.

Below are the minimum and recommended PC specs with additional information for medium and very high settings.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 - PC Specs

Higher resolutions or framerates can be achieved with the use of DLSS 3, FSR 3, or XESS 1.3.

Minimum

Graphics Preset : Low @ 1080p

: Low @ 1080p Processor : Intel i5-8400/AMD Ryzen 5 2600

: Intel i5-8400/AMD Ryzen 5 2600 GPU : Nvidia GTX 1070/AMD RX 5700/Intel Arc A580

: Nvidia GTX 1070/AMD RX 5700/Intel Arc A580 VRAM : 6GB

: 6GB System Ram : 16 GB

: 16 GB Storage : 70 GB SSD

: 70 GB SSD OS: 64 Bit Windows 10/11

Medium

Graphics Preset : Low @ 1080p

: Low @ 1080p Processor : Intel i5-9600/AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

: Intel i5-9600/AMD Ryzen 5 3600X GPU : Nvidia RTX 2070/AMD RX 5700 XT/Intel Arc A580

: Nvidia RTX 2070/AMD RX 5700 XT/Intel Arc A580 VRAM : 8GB

: 8GB System Ram : 16 GB

: 16 GB Storage : 70 GB SSD

: 70 GB SSD OS: 64 Bit Windows 10/11

Recommended

Graphics Preset : High @ 1440p

: High @ 1440p Processor : Intel i7-10700K/AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

: Intel i7-10700K/AMD Ryzen 5 5600X GPU : Nvidia RTX 3080/AMD RX 6700 XT/Intel Arc A580

: Nvidia RTX 3080/AMD RX 6700 XT/Intel Arc A580 VRAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB System Ram : 16 GB

: 16 GB Storage : 70 GB SSD

: 70 GB SSD OS: 64 Bit Windows 10/11

Very High

Graphics Preset : High @ 4k

: High @ 4k Processor : Intel i5-12600K/AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

: Intel i5-12600K/AMD Ryzen 7 5700X GPU : Nvidia RTX 4080/AMD RX 7900 XTX

: Nvidia RTX 4080/AMD RX 7900 XTX VRAM : 12 GB

: 12 GB System Ram : 16 GB

: 16 GB Storage : 70 GB SSD

: 70 GB SSD OS: 64 Bit Windows 10/11

Hellblade 2 takes Senua to Iceland, a land ravaged by myth and tyranny. The game will focus on her experiences with the world, seen through her eyes as someone who experiences psychosis, along with visceral and violent battles with Draugar.

