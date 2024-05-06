Sony walks back PlayStation account requirement for Helldivers 2 following overwhelming community outrage

Sony has announced that the planned PlayStation Network account requirement for Helldivers 2 across all platforms - a decision that would have left a huge number of players unable to play the game from their home countries - has been cancelled. This announcement came via the official Sony Twitter account, which broke the news mere minutes ago.

The statement is as follows, "Helldivers fans -- we’ve heard your feedback on the Helldivers 2 account linking update. The May 6 update, which would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking for new players and for current players beginning May 30, will not be moving forward."

We’re still learning what is best for PC players and your feedback has been invaluable. Thanks again for your continued support of Helldivers 2 and we’ll keep you updated on future plans.

Prior to this walk-back, this decision to re-enable mandatory PlayStation Network account in order to play the PC version of Helldivers 2 led to astronomical levels of negative Steam reviews for the otherwise beloved 3rd person shooter last Friday. While Sony had remained quiet over the weekend, the CEO of Arrowhead (developer of Helldivers 2) was quick and constant with public posts updating fans on the situation. It seems with this retraction, both the devs and players can be at peace.

That's not to say damage hasn't already been done. Helldivers 2 remains negatively reviewed on Steam - a black mark that will likely take some time to scrub clean. In addition, this controversy has splashed onto other Arrowhead games, with Helldivers 1 seeing its own share of review bombing.

And what of Sony? As a compnay that has been keen to express its desire to expand into the live service space, buying up Bungie and obviously publishing Helldivers 2, it's been a puzzling weekend for those excited about the gaming megacorporation's sensibilities. A blunder like this has without a doubt dulled the shine on its golden goose. It may, for both players and developers thinking of teaming up with Sony, seed doubt on its ability to leave projects in a good place.

We'll have to sit back and see the longterm impact of this weekend's debacle. However, for now, Helldivers 2 is back on the menu. No string's attached!