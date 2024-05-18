Endless Legend and Wizard with a Gun are both free to play right now on Steam.

The former is a completely free to download for the next week and keep forever, while the latter is only playable for free for the next two days.

Endless Legend is a rather excellent 4X turn-based fantasy strategy game from the creators of Endless Space and Dungeon of the Endless. It features tons of replayability with randomly generated worlds and quests, and you can set the size, shape, topography, and more to create your world, and control every aspect of your civilization.

The game has you leading one of eight civilizations through cold dark seasons. You can conquer, build, and develop villages into either fortresses or cities and assimilate powerful minor factions to use their special traits and units. You can also evolve your civilization through the discovery of new advanced technologies, and exterminate those who dare to defy you using the dynamic, simultaneous turn-based battle system.

The super fun Wizard with a Gun is free to play right now in celebration of Devolver Digital’s 15th Anniversary. It’s an online cooperative sandbox survival game set in a magical wilderness full of dangerous creatures and mysteries.

You can play alone or with a friend to collect, craft, and outfit your wizard before setting out to explore the unknown. You can also design weapons, bullets, and furnishings for your tower - but try not to burn it down as the magic you wield escalates beyond your control.

Give both a go right now while you can.