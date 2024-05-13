This Helldivers 2 Star Wars mod will soon let you and your nerdy mates do some Clone Wars roleplaying while you kill bugs

Hello, Helldivers 2 people. And Star Wars people. You'll both be glad to know that there's a mod pack in the works which'll bring both of those two things together, by visually transforming the shooter into the perfect tool to re-enact some Clone Wars battles.

Yup, you've recently had to consider what Helldivers 2 might have been like if Arrowhead had opted not to make it live-service, and now you're having to consider what it could be like if all of your team mates looked like something that little green lad - aye, Yoda - could lob into the atmosphere using his force powers.

The mod pack that accomplishes this is the work of modders Irastris and Kboy, with YouTuber ToastedShoes having recently teamed up with some friends to show off their intergalactic work. As you can see in the clip below, the mod swaps the usual getups of you and your mates with those of clone troopers, as well as filling the game's maps and cinematics with a host of familiar Star Wars ships and droids.

You can rock up in a Star Destroyer, battle some Droidekas and other bots that've tagged in for an automaton brigade, and then extract via Republic Gunship, with plenty of laser fire in between. Or rather, you will be able to do that once the mod pack is released in full.

We modded Star Wars into Helldivers! Full video is now live https://t.co/WeQcNlhLdN pic.twitter.com/8LYgmJxJye — Toasted (@ToastedShoes) May 11, 2024

"The mod pack isn’t publicly available yet, but will be very shortly," ToastedShoes explained on Twitter, "Right now the mods don’t work consistently across all planets and difficulties so we want to iron out the kinks before dropping them."

"In the meantime," he added, "we will be dropping 501st legion and other mods individually over on Nexus [Mods] for you to enjoy!

So, there's a bit of waiting to do, but the good news is that if you head over to the Helldivers 2 section of that site right now, you can grab another mod from Kboy and ToastedShoes that'll let you play as Halo's Master Chief in the game, provided you're willing to potentially risk triggering the game's anti-cheat measures.

In case you've been living under a rock missed it, Helldivers 2's been earning a lot of headlines lately due to an update that would've forced PC players to link a PSN account in order to play, with this having since been walked back by Sony following a huge amount of backlash.