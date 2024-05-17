Fortnite will soon turn into a Wasteland with an upcomingFallout crossover event.

This was confirmed via a tweet from the official Fortnite account, which posted the Brotherhood of Steel image you see above.

With zero information to go on at the moment, we can only assume - going by prior collaborations - that the crossover will focus on cosmetic items, weapons, and maybe even Limited Time Modes.

When the Borderlands 3 crossover occurred, the island shifted to resemble Pandora’s aesthetics and came with the Psycho Bundle and new challenges.

More recently, Fortnite players were graced with a Star Wars crossover to commemorate this year’s May the 4th celebration. With it, you had to rescue Chewbacca from the Empire and he would then follow you into battle with his Bowcaster; Darth Vader and the Stormtroopers were back in Battle Royale, and defeating them netted you Darth’s Lightsaber and Storm Troopers’ E-11 Blaster; and there were Star Wars Quests too.

So, who knows what’s coming with the Fallout crossover, but if players aren’t graced with the option to acquire power armor, there will be riots in the Vaults.

Whatever is in store for players, expect everything to go down at some point during Chapter 5 Season 3: Wrecked which kicks off next week on May 24.