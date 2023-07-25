Starfield animated videos introduce you to three cities in the Settled Systems

Bethesda Game Studios has released a trio of animated Starfield videos, offering a glimpse into three of the game's major cities.

In the videos, you will follow a delivery pilot in New Atlantis seeking the life of the elite; a stranded orphan looking for a way out of Akila City; and two "street rats" struggling to survive in Neon.

Starfield: The Settled Systems - Supra Et Ultra

New Atlantis, the Capital of the United Colonies, and in this video, the courier pilot Kent aspires to live in the most elite part of the settled systems. As part of the UC Vanguard, Kent is working his way up to the Capital's elite, but he realizes off-planet adventures are what he truly longs for.

Starfield: The Settled Systems - Where Hope is Built

This video stars Vanna, an Akila City orphan of the famous Colony Wars, who wants to explore the stars; however, one thing stands in her way: a broken ship. While looking for repair parts throughout the city, she will come face to face with unexpected danger.

Starfield: The Settled Systems - The Hand that Feeds

Two Neon street rats, Ada and Harper, are partners in crime trying to make a living stealing from wealthy partygoers in what's known as "pleasure city." While coming to terms with a moral dilemma, Ada catches the eye of Ryujin Industries, which affords her a new opportunity - but at a cost.

Give the videos above a watch, and you will learn more about the Settled Systems in the game.

Starfield releases on PC and Xbox Series X/S on September 6, and you can play it on day one with Game Pass.