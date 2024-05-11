Slavic Magic has released an experimental patch for Manor Lords, and it comes with plenty of fixes, new game mechanics, and some upgrades.

The patch addresses some of the more commonly reported issues such as the rate of Hildebolt's claims, the "None" people spawning in huge numbers and refusing to do any work, clogged Trading Posts, weak archer damage, ineffective sawpits and inefficient marketplace supply.

It also fixes issues with the game being stuck at the summary screen after a victory or game over, some of the problems with optimizations in large cities, problems with crops erasing in the winter, too harsh oversupply and undersupply systems, people and livestock staying homeless despite having enough living space, and overly high ale consumption - which can be a problem in real life too when down the pub.

Additional game mechanics are also included in the patch. Now, whenever a person dies, a 30-day mourning period will block growth. This can be previewed in the Building Panel of the Burgage Plot or by pressing the TAB key. Carried corpses also now have a visual representation.

The "Annual Royal Tax" or "King's Tax" mechanic was reimplemented. This tax is collected from the Treasury once per year and goes to the King. It is calculated per resident and, in theory, should slightly punish bad workplace optimization, making it more difficult to hoard huge amounts of cash.

New upgraded retinue armor variations were added, the Large Granary building was reworked allowing the doors to animate properly, and The St. Maurice unit patron was added.

You can look over the full release notes through the link.