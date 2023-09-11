After having signed up with Ryujin Industries in Starfield, which literally took one successful coffee delivery, you’ll be put to work by Imogene. The rest of Ryujin Industries quests require plenty of stealth and an interest in corporate crime, so you might want to tell your followers to wait aboard your ship.

That said, these stealth sections need not be that bad; you can brute force your way through them, and as long as you don’t kill any innocent bystanders along the way. So, without further ado, here’s how to complete Ryujin Industries quest, 'One Step Ahead', in Starfield.

Starfield One Step Ahead quest guide

After speaking with Imogene at Ryujin Tower, she’ll send you on your merry way to upload a program at CeltCorp.

Follow your quest marker to Neon’s Trade Tower and take the elevator to CeltCorp’s offices. Once here, keep following your marker until you come to a computer; we’ll need to upload the program that Imogene gave us to this PC, but we want to do it without being caught or we will get arrested.

Upload the program to this PC without being caught. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

When nobody in CeltCorp is looking (you can crouch to see if you’re hidden or detected), use a digipick to gain access to the computer and upload the program. If you get caught, you will be arrested, so it is worth quicksaving before attempting this.

Once the program has finally been uploaded to CeltCorp, you can return back to Imogene at Ryujin Tower and inform her that the job is done. She’ll then assign ‘A New Narrative’ to you next, now that she knows you're capable of some light cyber crime.