You’ll have spent a lot of time getting to know the ins and outs of Ryujin Industries in Starfield by now, and you’ll have subsequently learnt just how corrupt some of its members are. Ryujin’s attempts at creating powerful neuroamps haven’t gone unnoticed, and as a result, Infinity LTD has done all that it can to reroute ‘The Key Ingredient’ to Ryujin’s plans.

‘The Key Ingredient’ being rothicite, and being the good faction member that we are, it’s down to us to go about stealing the rothicite shipment back so that Ryujin Industries can continue its work with neuroamps. So, here’s how to complete the Ryujin Industries ‘The Key Ingredient’ quest in Starfield.

Starfield The Key Ingredient quest guide

After catching up with Dalton in Ryujin Tower, go and speak with Masako on the Research and Development Floor of the building.

Masako will inform you of your next assignment. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

The team will talk about neuroamps, and how their rothicite shipment (required for a neuroamp prototype) has gone AWOL. As a result, Camden will give you a Keycard to access the mines on Carinae III-a, where the shipment is said to be located.

Fast travel to CM Station RC-1. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Fast travel to Carinae III-a, and land at the CM Station RC-1. There’ll be Ecliptics here that you’ll need to fight throughout this particular mining station, so be sure to have your favorite weapons equipped with plenty of ammo.

Head inside CM Station RC-1 and follow your quest marker to the elevator. The elevator will drop you off in the mines, where there are more Ecliptics. Take care of them and continue following your quest marker until you reach a small platform with a switch.

Flip the switch, and you’ll arrive in another part of the mining station. Kill the Ecliptics here, and interact with the CM Station RC-1 Computer to learn more about the incoming shipments, including our rothicite shipment.

Read the Contract Orders on the Ecliptic Agents body. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

There’ll also be an Ecliptic Agent here; kill him and retrieve the Contract Orders from his corpse. Once retrieved, open your inventory and read the Contract Orders. It’ll become apparent that Infinity LTD had hired the Ecliptics to reroute the rothicite shipment to the Clinic.

So, fast travel to the Clinic, which is found on a starstation in the Narion system. Once aboard, follow your quest marker to the Secure Wing, where a Freestar Guard will stop you.

Persuade the guard to give you access to the Secure Wing. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

You’ll then be able to try and Persuade the guard to let you pass, or if you have the medicine skill, you can tell him that you’re part of a confidential force sent to investigate an outbreak.

Either way, the guard will give you a Secure Wing Access Key, and you’ll be able to finally enter the Secure Wing. Follow your quest marker into Dr. Lane’s office which contains our missing shipment, and Sean will stop you to ask why you’re here.

If you have the medicine skill, you can tell him that you’re here to help with the coma patients. Alternatively, you can lie to him and say Infinity LTD sent you for an update on the Clinic’s progress.

Get a progress update from Dr. Lane and then steal the rothicite shipment. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

We chose to lie, and Sean then took off and left us to talk with Dr. Lane. Dr. Lane will also ask why you’re here, so tell him that you’re with Infinity LTD, and he’ll provide you with an update on their progress.

Following the conversation, wait for Dr. Lane to turn and face the painting on his office wall. When he isn’t looking and your status while crouched is ‘hidden’, steal the rothicite shipment from the office.

Deliver the shipment to Ryujin Industries. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Now that we’ve got our hands on what we came for, return to Ryujin Tower and let scientist, Veena, know that you’ve secured her shipment. You’ll then need to talk to Masako to conclude ‘The Key Ingredient’ quest, and start ‘Sabotage.’