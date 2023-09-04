Have you found yourself amidst some ‘Fishy Business’ in Starfield? Well, while this business certainly is fishy, you won’t actually be handling any fish. The ‘Fishy Business’ side quest is assigned to you by Yannick Legrande in Starfield, and will see you learning how to whip up the space drug, Aurora, for his drinks.

It’s risky business, that’s for sure, but it’s an easy way to net yourself some credits and learn a lot more about what is actually happening down in the Underbelly of the city of Neon. Here’s how to complete the ‘Fishy Business’ quest in Starfield.

Starfield Fishy Business quest guide

After wrapping up some ‘Loose Ends’ for Yannick Legrande, he’ll send you off to complete some ‘Fishy Business’ for him, which will require you getting a job at Xenofresh Fisheries. How exciting!

Yannick will want you to research ‘Performance Enhancement 1’ and will give you the resources to do so. Go to the Research Laboratory (desk) that will be just behind you and research it under the ‘Pharmacology’ tab.

Research ‘Performance Enhancement 1’ under the ‘Pharmacology’ tab. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

With the research completed, you’ll now be able to apply to a job at Xenofresh Fisheries and actually be in with a chance of being considered for it! Make your way to the Trade Tower in Neon next, and take the elevator up to Xenofresh Corporate HQ.

Ask Amanda about jobs at Xenofresh. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Speak with Amanda at the desk and tell her that you’d like to apply for a job. She’ll then refer you to the Job Application Computer that is on the wall to the left of her.

Submit your job application via the nearby computer. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Interact with the PC, and if you’ve spent any time at all with Starfield’s factions, this next step will be familiar to those working with Ryujin Industries. Select the vacancy, and you’ll be asked a couple of standard questions about why you want to work at Xenofresh Fisheries and so forth.

After filling in your application, go and speak with Amanda again. Much like the recruitment process with Ryujin Industries, you’ll be fast tracked for an interview with Valentina Gurov. Make your way through Ebbside and take the elevator to the Underbelly area; here, you’ll be able to finally enter Xenofresh Fisheries itself.

Doesn’t seem like Valentina is getting the budget raise she’s hoping for… at least she’s got a new recruit! | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Speak with Valentina, and sure enough, the job is yours without much more than a hello. You’ll be told to put on a clean suit and get to work, and will also be able to now produce Unprocessed Aurora.

With the clean suit equipped, follow Valentina and let her tell you all about producing Aurora. You’ll then be able to start your first shift making the space drug!

Collect only the ingredients that you need: hallucinogen, stimulant, chasmbass oil, and benzene. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Grab ingredients required for Unprocessed Aurora - hallucinogen, stimulant, chasmbass oil, and benzene - from the conveyor belt to the left of where you start your shift.

Then, use the Pharmaceutical Lab beside the hopper to craft Unprocessed Aurora, and drop this off at the Assembly Hopper at the end of the room. That’s your first batch done! You’ll need to make two more batches for your shift to finally end, and you’ll be given some credits for your work. Nice.

With our first shift at Xenofresh Fisheries completed, it’s time for us to report to Neshar’s contact in the break room, so make your way over there. Neshar’s contact will be Robie, and she’ll inform you of where to find any ‘merchandise’ that you need.

Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Make your way back to Yannick at Legrande’s Liqueurs, where you’ll run into Benjamin Bayu. Speak to him, where he’ll sort out a business deal with Yannick, with your help.

This will mark the ‘Fishy Business’ quest complete, but Yannick won’t be done with you. He’ll assign you the ‘Supply Line’ quest next.