If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Starfield Fishy Business quest guide

Here's your crash course in how to make Unprocessed Aurora.

The player speaks with Xenofresh Fisheries manager, Valentina, about working for the corporation in Starfield
Image credit: Bethesda/VG247
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Have you found yourself amidst some ‘Fishy Business’ in Starfield? Well, while this business certainly is fishy, you won’t actually be handling any fish. The ‘Fishy Business’ side quest is assigned to you by Yannick Legrande in Starfield, and will see you learning how to whip up the space drug, Aurora, for his drinks.

It’s risky business, that’s for sure, but it’s an easy way to net yourself some credits and learn a lot more about what is actually happening down in the Underbelly of the city of Neon. Here’s how to complete the ‘Fishy Business’ quest in Starfield.

Starfield Fishy Business quest guide

After wrapping up some ‘Loose Ends’ for Yannick Legrande, he’ll send you off to complete some ‘Fishy Business’ for him, which will require you getting a job at Xenofresh Fisheries. How exciting!

Yannick will want you to research ‘Performance Enhancement 1’ and will give you the resources to do so. Go to the Research Laboratory (desk) that will be just behind you and research it under the ‘Pharmacology’ tab.

The player researches Performance Enhancement 1 while in Legrande's Liqueurs in Starfield
Research ‘Performance Enhancement 1’ under the ‘Pharmacology’ tab. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

With the research completed, you’ll now be able to apply to a job at Xenofresh Fisheries and actually be in with a chance of being considered for it! Make your way to the Trade Tower in Neon next, and take the elevator up to Xenofresh Corporate HQ.

The player speaks with Amanda in the Xenofresh Fisheries lobby about applying for a job in Starfield
Ask Amanda about jobs at Xenofresh. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Speak with Amanda at the desk and tell her that you’d like to apply for a job. She’ll then refer you to the Job Application Computer that is on the wall to the left of her.

The player uses a Job Application Computer to apply to a job at Xenofresh Fisheries in Starfield
Submit your job application via the nearby computer. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Interact with the PC, and if you’ve spent any time at all with Starfield’s factions, this next step will be familiar to those working with Ryujin Industries. Select the vacancy, and you’ll be asked a couple of standard questions about why you want to work at Xenofresh Fisheries and so forth.

After filling in your application, go and speak with Amanda again. Much like the recruitment process with Ryujin Industries, you’ll be fast tracked for an interview with Valentina Gurov. Make your way through Ebbside and take the elevator to the Underbelly area; here, you’ll be able to finally enter Xenofresh Fisheries itself.

The player speaks with Xenofresh Fisheries manager, Valentina, about working for the corporation in Starfield
Doesn’t seem like Valentina is getting the budget raise she’s hoping for… at least she’s got a new recruit! | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Speak with Valentina, and sure enough, the job is yours without much more than a hello. You’ll be told to put on a clean suit and get to work, and will also be able to now produce Unprocessed Aurora.

With the clean suit equipped, follow Valentina and let her tell you all about producing Aurora. You’ll then be able to start your first shift making the space drug!

The player faces a box of ingredients on a conveyor belt in the Xenofresh Fisheries in Starfield
Collect only the ingredients that you need: hallucinogen, stimulant, chasmbass oil, and benzene. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Grab ingredients required for Unprocessed Aurora - hallucinogen, stimulant, chasmbass oil, and benzene - from the conveyor belt to the left of where you start your shift.

Then, use the Pharmaceutical Lab beside the hopper to craft Unprocessed Aurora, and drop this off at the Assembly Hopper at the end of the room. That’s your first batch done! You’ll need to make two more batches for your shift to finally end, and you’ll be given some credits for your work. Nice.

With our first shift at Xenofresh Fisheries completed, it’s time for us to report to Neshar’s contact in the break room, so make your way over there. Neshar’s contact will be Robie, and she’ll inform you of where to find any ‘merchandise’ that you need.

The player speaks to Benjamin, who is in an altercation with Lannick Legrande in Starfield
Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Make your way back to Yannick at Legrande’s Liqueurs, where you’ll run into Benjamin Bayu. Speak to him, where he’ll sort out a business deal with Yannick, with your help.

This will mark the ‘Fishy Business’ quest complete, but Yannick won’t be done with you. He’ll assign you the ‘Supply Line’ quest next.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get them to shut up about horror games since. When they're not scoping out new scares or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, they can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch