Starfield will have you jetting from planet to planet exploring cities and scouring outposts like there’s no tomorrow, and Neon is certainly one of the more vibrant cities to roam around. While this picturesque, Cyberpunk-styled city is pretty to look at, though, there’s a deep underbelly of drug smuggling and crime here to be aware of.

This is shown when you first step foot on Neon, as you’ll see one young man be escorted away by security for smuggling Aurora. That said, we can actually help this poor fella clear up his ‘Loose Ends’, and unlock a whole new realm of crime-addled opportunities for ourselves in the process. Without further ado, here’s how to complete the ‘Loose Ends’ quest in Starfield.

Starfield Loose Ends quest guide

After landing on Neon, where the Ryujin Industries is located, you’ll encounter a man named Neshar Omani as he is arrested for possessing space drug, Aurora. This isn’t exactly anything new in the city of Neon, which is supposedly riddled with crime, but Neshar Omani has been particularly unlucky.

This will kick off the ‘Loose Ends’ quest, in which you track him down with Neon Security to find out some more about his predicament.

Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Assuming that you’re already in the city of Neon, you’ll want to follow your quest marker into Neon Security HQ. You’ll find Neshar in a cell to the left of the HQ, where he’ll insist on you helping him.

Neshar will explain how he has lost everything; not just his own possessions, but also a package he intended to deliver to someone called Yannick. If he fails to deliver the package, it seems that he’ll probably lose his livelihood too, if not his life. However, if you can infiltrate this less-than-legal package and deliver it on his behalf, he might just be okay!

GDPR, who? | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Leave Neon Security HQ and make your way to Neon’s Ebbside, where you’ll be able to speak with the Sleepcrate Manager, Izna Sundararaman. Request access to Neshar Osmani’s Sleepcrate, and they’ll give it to you without any issue after you provide them with the authorisation code.

You’ll then need to follow your quest marker over to Neshar’s Sleepcrate, and search the space for the package we need to deliver to Yannick. Fortunately for us, there’s only one crate in this room, and it contains the package that we need.

Retrieve the package and take it to Yannick. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

With the package in tow, make your way to Legrande’s Liquors, where you’ll find Yannick Legrande manning the counter. Give him the package, and he’ll repay you with credits, and yet another task.

Yannick will reveal that he is using aurora to make drinks - Yannick’s Blend - but is concerned following Neshar’s apprehension. So, he wants you to go and take care of Felix Sadler, be it via killing him, or simply convincing him to leave Neon. So, off we pop back to Ebbside, and into Warehouse 01.

Felix will be relieved to see you, until you tell him to do one. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Inside, you’ll need to kill a few Seokguh Syndicates before you can meet with Felix upstairs. He’ll be pretty happy to see you, until you tell him he needs to leave Neon. At this point, you can simply tell him to leave Neon with his life intact, and he will, or you can attack and kill him if you’d prefer the bloodshed.

Once Felix has been dealt with, return to Yannick at Legrande’s Liquors. Speaking with him will finish up the ‘Loose Ends’ quest, but he’ll have even more work for you with the ‘Fishy Business’ quest.