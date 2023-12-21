Monopoly Go is a game which often pits you against other players in your quest to earn more cash and collect as much property as possible. But it doesn't always have to be you against the world, and that's the case in Monopoly Go Partner Events.

These regular events encourage you to team-up with friends so you can work together to earn more money - instead of stealing it from other players with Shutdowns or Bank Heists. These events don't happen all the time, so if you missed the most recent one you may be wondering when is the next Monopoly Go Partner Event?

If you can't wait for the next Monopoly Go Partner Event then we're here to help. We've got details on when it's expected to be, along with information on the most recent event.

Next Monopoly Go Partner Event

The next Monopoly Go Partner Event is expected to take place sometime in January 2024. An exact date hasn't been announced yet, but these events usually happen early on in the month or towards the middle of the month. The only exception to this rule is when a partner event coincides with a seasonal event like Thanksgiving and Halloween - then it takes place towards the end of the month.

What was the last Monopoly Go Partner Event?

The most recent Monopoly Go Partner Event was the Gift Partners event. This Christmas-themed event ran from Friday 15 December 2023 to Wednesday 20 December 2023. In this event, you had to team-up with other players to build four Christmas presents together, and to do this you needed to collect puzzle pieces from around the board. The grand prize for completing the event included 5,000 dice rolls and a galaxy sticker pack.

Gift Partners was the most recent Monopoly Go Partner Event. | Image credit: Scopely

How do partner events work in Monopoly Go?

In partner events you have to join forces with other real-life Monopoly Go players to collect themed tokens which are specific to that event. Once you collect enough tokens, you can cash them in to spin a prize wheel. The wheel dishes out points needed to progress through the event and unlock different milestones. Once all milestones are completed you'll receive the grand prize for the event.

You can play partner events with your real-life friends, or enlist the help of other random players instead. When a partner event is running, in the center of the board you'll see four blank profile icons and a green plus button underneath it. Click the plus button to see the players you can team-up with.

That's it for our guide on Monopoly Go Partner Events. If you need more help with the hit app, check out our list of Monopoly Go Dice Links and our guides to the Christmas-themed Twinkle Tree and Jingle Jam events.