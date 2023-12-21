Monopoly Go has got into the Christmas spirit, running not one but two events dishing out free rewards for the festive season. Besides the Twinkle Tree event, the Monopoly Go Jingle Jam tournament is also taking place this week.

This event also offers players of the iOS and Android app plenty of rewards like free cash, sticker packs and Monopoly Go Dice. There are two sets of rewards dished out - one for every level you unlock in the Jingle Jam event, and another set of rewards for climbing the tournament's leaderboard.

If you're wondering what goodies you can get then we've rounded up every Monopoly Go Jingle Jam reward you can claim. Just bear in mind that the Jingle Jam event is only running for a short amount of time, and finishes at 10AM pacific time, 1PM eastern time, 6PM GMT and 7PM CET on Friday 22 December 2023.

Monopoly Go Jingle Jam Rewards

To unlock new levels, you need to land on the train station tiles and activate Shutdowns or Bank Heists. Doing so will help you earn microphones, which are need to reach new levels in the event.

Here's every reward you can get in the Monopoly Go Jingle Jam event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward 1 75 35 Dice Rolls 2 55 Rent Frenzy 3 140 Cash 4 180 85 Dice Rolls 5 160 Stickers 6 250 High Roller 7 380 170 Dice Rolls 8 450 Cash 9 420 200 Dice Rolls 10 550 Stickers 11 650 Cash 12 725 Stickers 13 800 350 Dice Rolls 14 750 Cash 15 850 Stickers 16 900 350 Dice Rolls 17 1,000 Cash Grab 18 1,100 Cash 19 1,300 500 Dice Rolls 20 1,500 Stickers 21 1,800 Cash 22 2,000 Cash 23 2,300 900 Dice Rolls 24 2,600 High Roller 25 3,000 Cash 26 3,300 1,200 Dice Rolls 27 3,500 Cash 28 4,000 1,400 Dice Rolls 29 5,000 Cash 30 5,500 1.800 Dice Rolls

Monopoly Go Jingle Jam Leaderboard Rewards

And here's every reward you can get depending on where you rank on the leaderboard:

Rank Reward 1 2,500 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack 2 1,200 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack 3 800 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack 4 600 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack 5 500 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack 6 450 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack 7 400 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack 8 350 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack 9 300 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack 10 250 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack 11 200 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack 12 150 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack 13 100 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack 14-15 75 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack 16-20 50 Dice Rolls, Cash 21-50 Cash

That's it for our list of Monopoly Go Jingle Jam reward. For more on the hugely popular app, find out why Monopoly Go proves 'casual' mobile games are still massive .