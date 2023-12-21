Monopoly Go Jingle Jam rewards
'Tis the season for Monopoly Go rewards.
Monopoly Go has got into the Christmas spirit, running not one but two events dishing out free rewards for the festive season. Besides the Twinkle Tree event, the Monopoly Go Jingle Jam tournament is also taking place this week.
This event also offers players of the iOS and Android app plenty of rewards like free cash, sticker packs and Monopoly Go Dice. There are two sets of rewards dished out - one for every level you unlock in the Jingle Jam event, and another set of rewards for climbing the tournament's leaderboard.
If you're wondering what goodies you can get then we've rounded up every Monopoly Go Jingle Jam reward you can claim. Just bear in mind that the Jingle Jam event is only running for a short amount of time, and finishes at 10AM pacific time, 1PM eastern time, 6PM GMT and 7PM CET on Friday 22 December 2023.
Monopoly Go Jingle Jam Rewards
To unlock new levels, you need to land on the train station tiles and activate Shutdowns or Bank Heists. Doing so will help you earn microphones, which are need to reach new levels in the event.
Here's every reward you can get in the Monopoly Go Jingle Jam event:
|Event Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|75
|35 Dice Rolls
|2
|55
|Rent Frenzy
|3
|140
|Cash
|4
|180
|85 Dice Rolls
|5
|160
|Stickers
|6
|250
|High Roller
|7
|380
|170 Dice Rolls
|8
|450
|Cash
|9
|420
|200 Dice Rolls
|10
|550
|Stickers
|11
|650
|Cash
|12
|725
|Stickers
|13
|800
|350 Dice Rolls
|14
|750
|Cash
|15
|850
|Stickers
|16
|900
|350 Dice Rolls
|17
|1,000
|Cash Grab
|18
|1,100
|Cash
|19
|1,300
|500 Dice Rolls
|20
|1,500
|Stickers
|21
|1,800
|Cash
|22
|2,000
|Cash
|23
|2,300
|900 Dice Rolls
|24
|2,600
|High Roller
|25
|3,000
|Cash
|26
|3,300
|1,200 Dice Rolls
|27
|3,500
|Cash
|28
|4,000
|1,400 Dice Rolls
|29
|5,000
|Cash
|30
|5,500
|1.800 Dice Rolls
Monopoly Go Jingle Jam Leaderboard Rewards
And here's every reward you can get depending on where you rank on the leaderboard:
|Rank
|Reward
|1
|2,500 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack
|2
|1,200 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack
|3
|800 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack
|4
|600 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack
|5
|500 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack
|6
|450 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack
|7
|400 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack
|8
|350 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack
|9
|300 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack
|10
|250 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack
|11
|200 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack
|12
|150 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack
|13
|100 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack
|14-15
|75 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack
|16-20
|50 Dice Rolls, Cash
|21-50
|Cash
That's it for our list of Monopoly Go Jingle Jam reward. For more on the hugely popular app, find out why Monopoly Go proves 'casual' mobile games are still massive . Or, if you need a hand with another mobile game then head to our lists of Honkai Star Rail codes, Pokemon Unite codes, and Whiteout Survival codes to earn plenty of freebies.