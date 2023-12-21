If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Monopoly Go Jingle Jam rewards

'Tis the season for Monopoly Go rewards.

Monopoly Go has got into the Christmas spirit, running not one but two events dishing out free rewards for the festive season. Besides the Twinkle Tree event, the Monopoly Go Jingle Jam tournament is also taking place this week.

This event also offers players of the iOS and Android app plenty of rewards like free cash, sticker packs and Monopoly Go Dice. There are two sets of rewards dished out - one for every level you unlock in the Jingle Jam event, and another set of rewards for climbing the tournament's leaderboard.

If you're wondering what goodies you can get then we've rounded up every Monopoly Go Jingle Jam reward you can claim. Just bear in mind that the Jingle Jam event is only running for a short amount of time, and finishes at 10AM pacific time, 1PM eastern time, 6PM GMT and 7PM CET on Friday 22 December 2023.

Monopoly Go Jingle Jam Rewards

To unlock new levels, you need to land on the train station tiles and activate Shutdowns or Bank Heists. Doing so will help you earn microphones, which are need to reach new levels in the event.

Here's every reward you can get in the Monopoly Go Jingle Jam event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward
1 75 35 Dice Rolls
2 55 Rent Frenzy
3 140 Cash
4 180 85 Dice Rolls
5 160 Stickers
6 250 High Roller
7 380 170 Dice Rolls
8 450 Cash
9 420 200 Dice Rolls
10 550 Stickers
11 650 Cash
12 725 Stickers
13 800 350 Dice Rolls
14 750 Cash
15 850 Stickers
16 900 350 Dice Rolls
17 1,000 Cash Grab
18 1,100 Cash
19 1,300 500 Dice Rolls
20 1,500 Stickers
21 1,800 Cash
22 2,000 Cash
23 2,300 900 Dice Rolls
24 2,600 High Roller
25 3,000 Cash
26 3,300 1,200 Dice Rolls
27 3,500 Cash
28 4,000 1,400 Dice Rolls
29 5,000 Cash
30 5,500 1.800 Dice Rolls

Monopoly Go Jingle Jam Leaderboard Rewards

And here's every reward you can get depending on where you rank on the leaderboard:

Rank Reward
1 2,500 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack
2 1,200 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack
3 800 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack
4 600 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack
5 500 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack
6 450 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack
7 400 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack
8 350 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack
9 300 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack
10 250 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack
11 200 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack
12 150 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack
13 100 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack
14-15 75 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack
16-20 50 Dice Rolls, Cash
21-50 Cash

That's it for our list of Monopoly Go Jingle Jam reward. For more on the hugely popular app, find out why Monopoly Go proves 'casual' mobile games are still massive . Or, if you need a hand with another mobile game then head to our lists of Honkai Star Rail codes, Pokemon Unite codes, and Whiteout Survival codes to earn plenty of freebies.

