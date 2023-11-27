If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
GO GO GO

Monopoly Go proves 'casual' mobile games are still a massive deal

Turns out that people love spending money on Monopoly.

Oisin Kuhnke avatar
News by Oisin Kuhnke Contributor
Published on

Never count casual gamers out, as Monopoly Go has apparently managed to generate $1 billion in revenue in seven months.

As reported by Forbes, Monopoly Go developer Scopely has shared that the latest mobile take on the classic (and oft-hated) mobile game has raked in a staggeringly large $1 billion in the seven months since its launch. According to Scopely this yet, this happens to be the fastest a casual game title has hit such a figure. It's obviously not the first mobile game to earn $1 billion, though Scopely says that figures from data.ai confirmed that no other casual mobile game managed to do so as fast. The game has apparently been downloaded over 100 million times, with Scopely sharing a few statistics from players since its release.

Players have passed go more than 40 billion times for one, have sent more than 150 million friend invites, and gone to jail six billion times, which sounds about right. What doesn't sound right is that nearly two billion games have been completed. I'm sorry, some of you actually finish your games of Monopoly? Sure, it's a mobile take with some slightly unique features, but I have to admire the level of commitment to a game that wasn't even designed to be fun.

Monopoly Go was released back in April, and like most iterations of Monopoly, you can buy properties, build houses and hotels, and pull chance cards. You can play with friends too, and play mini-games like the Community Chest, or you can take part in tournaments and other events.

Of course, if you're one of the 100 million people that downloaded and even still play the game, you're probably after some Dice Rolls. In a game like Monopoly, they're pretty important, and they're an even more important in-game currency in Monopoly Go; luckily, we've got a guide for you compiling all Monopoly Go Dice Links.

Get the best Cyber Monday gaming deals

We may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Check it out
In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Monopoly GO!

Video Game

Related topics
Android Card Games Electronic Arts Free-to-play Infogrames Kids & Family Nintendo GBA Nintendo Switch Nintendo Wii PC
See 5 more PS2 PS3 Strategy Xbox 360 Zoo Digital
About the Author
Oisin Kuhnke avatar

Oisin Kuhnke

Contributor

Comments