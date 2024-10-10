What is the Monopoly Go Tycoon Club, what rewards are there?

Monopoly Go has launched a brand new way for players to claim rewards: the Tycoon Club. This invite-only loyalty scheme rewards players for making in-game purchases, but also offers free rewards that you can claim without spending a penny.

Besides this, the Tycoon Club has also introduced a new Monopoly Go codes feature, which at launch is mainly used to redeem codes included in the Monopoly Go board game. But Scopely has said other codes could be released via social media channels, such as the Monopoly Go Facebook, in future.

If you've just logged into Monopoly Go and have seen a blue envelope flash up inviting you to the Tycoon Club then we're here to help. We've got details on what exactly is the Tycoon Club, what rewards you can get, plus how to use the new codes feature.

What is the Monopoly Go Tycoon Club?

The Monopoly Go Tycoon Club is a loyalty scheme for the hugely popular iOS and Android app. Players receive Loyalty Points for purchasing in-game items via the Tycoon Club Shop, and these points can then be used to claim a variety of rewards. Loyalty Points can be used to claim Sticker Packs, Safes, Cosmetics and bundles which include cash and dice. The more points you spend, the further along you'll progress in the Tycoon Pass - which has its own set of exclusive rewards that you can claim, including a brand new token.

Image credit: Scopely/VG247

How do you access the Tycoon Club?

You can only access the Monopoly Go Tycoon Club once you have received an invite to it. If you're lucky enough to get an invite to this VIP club, you will receive a notification when you log into Monopoly Go. The notification will show you a blue envelope that you have been sent, which when clicked on will let you access the Monopoly Go Tycoon Club.

Image credit: Scopely

Once you have joined the Tycoon Club, you can easily access it from within the Monopoly Go app. All you need to do is tap the button in the top right hand corner which shows three horizontal lines:

Image credit: Scopely/VG247

This will bring up the main Monopoly Go menu. You then just need to select the Tycoon Club option. Clicking on this will load the Tycoon Club website up on your device's browser:

Image credit: Scopely/VG247

How to earn Tycoon Club Loyalty Points

You can earn Loyalty Points by making purchases in the Shop on the Tycoon Club website. To access this, click the button with the three horizontal lines that's in the top right corner of the Tycoon Club website. Then, choose "SHOP". You will then be taken to a page which shows all the different purchases you can make. Each item also has a blue diamond symbol on it, which shows the amount of Loyalty Points you can earn with the purchase.

Image credit: Scopely/VG247

Monopoly Go Tycoon Club rewards

The Tycoon Club offers a number of different rewards that players can claim in Monopoly Go. The main rewards on offer are those that can be redeemed when you cash in Loyalty Points (which is the currency with the blue diamond symbol). You can use Loyalty Points to claim a selection of Sticker Packs, Safes that include cash and dice rolls, Cosmetic items, and Reward bundles which offer dice, cash and limited-time boosts. As you get more Loyalty Points you'll also progress further along the Tycoon Pass. This pass offers a range of milestone rewards, including an exclusive Token.

Image credit: Scopely/VG247

Besides this, there are also free rewards that players can claim via the Tycoon Club. Every 24 hours you can get a free gift and a free wheel spin via the Tycoon Club.

To claim your Daily Wheel spin, you just need to scroll down to the bottom of the main Tycoon Club page and then click the "SPIN!" button.

Image credit: Scopely/VG247

If you want to get your free daily gift, you need to head to the Shop section of the Tycoon Club website instead. Scroll down to the bottom of that page and you'll see the button for claiming your free daily reward.

Image credit: Scopely/VG247

How to get and redeem Monopoly Go codes

With the launch of the Tycoon Club, Scopely has also added a new Monopoly Go codes feature. This will offer separate rewards to the Monopoly Go Free Dice Links which are shared daily by Scopely. To start with, the codes feature will mainly be used to redeem the single-use code that's included with the Monopoly Go board game. But Scopely has said codes will also be available in future via social media posts, as well as through promotional emails.

There are two different ways you can redeem Monopoly Go codes. If you're already on the Tycoon Club website, you can simply redeem codes there. Click the button with the three horizontal lines in the top right corner, and then choose 'REWARD CODES'.

Image credit: Scopely/VG247

You will then be taken to the Reward Codes website within the Tycoon Club. Scroll down to the section with a textbox which says 'Enter code'. Then, type in your code and press the 'Go!' button.

Image credit: Scopely/VG247

Alternatively, you can just head to the Monopoly Go Reward Codes redemption website. To redeem codes on this website you'll need to be logged in with the Facebook account that's tied to your Monopoly Go profile.

That's it for our guide to the Monopoly Go Tycoon Club. For more help with Monopoly Go, head to our pages on when is the next Partner Event and when is the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got a page which runs through the Monopoly Go events and tournaments taking place today.