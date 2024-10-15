When is the next Monopoly Go Racers event?

One of the regular events that takes place in Monopoly Go is the F1-esque Racers tournaments.

The inaugural edition of the event, which like Partner Events makes players team-up with their in-game friends or strangers, launched during the summer of 2024. Plenty of rewards are on offer in each Racers event, including extra dice rolls, stickers and tokens.

If you can't wait for the next Racers event to start then you're in the right place. We've got details on when to expect the next Racers event and how it works.

When is the next Racers event?

Currently, a launch date for the next Racers event hasn't been confirmed by Scopely. They typically happen each month, but this schedule can be flexible to accommodate other limited-time events. Seeing as the last Racers event happened earlier this month, the next one could take place sometime in November.

Once Scopely confirms the launch date for next Racers event, or leaks emerge about it, we'll update this page.

What was the last Monopoly Go Racers Event?

The previous Monopoly Go Racers event was Avengers Racers. This event launched on Wednesday October 9 2024 and ended on Sunday October 13 2024. As you can probably guess from the name, the event continued the Marvel-theme of other events from around that time.

🤩 Team up with the mightiest heroes!

🤩 Prove your skills alongside the Avengers

🤩 The Avengers Racers starts now, and the winner takes it all!

🤩 Win a legendary shield, token, AND a Wild Sticker!

How do Racers events work?

Monopoly Go Racers events share a number of things in common with Partner Events. Both events make players join forces with their in-game friends, or strangers, and work together to earn a selection of rewards.

In Racers events you'll need to form a team of four players in total. Once you've done that, on the first day of the event you'll mainly spend your time going round the board collecting Flags, which is a crucial currency you'll need to collect to do well in races. After this first day is over, you will be matched up against three other teams, with a race held daily over the following three days.

You'll get rewards for completing each lap of a race, and medals at the end of a race. The total amount of medals your team collects will determine where you finish in the Championship table, and what overall rewards you'll get. The team in first place will get the Grand Prize for the event, which includes an exclusive new token.

That's it for our guide to the Monopoly Go Racers events. For more help with the popular app, check out our pages on the next Golden Blitz event and the events and tournaments taking place today. We've also got a guide for the Monopoly Go Tycoon Club.