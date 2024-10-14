Skip to main content

Monopoly Go Fall Fortunes rewards

How to get all the rewards in the Fall Fortunes event.

Artwork for the Monopoly Go Fall Fortunes event, showing the Monopoly mascot on a farm.
Image credit: VG247/Scopely
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Published on

It's the start of a brand new week, and Monopoly Go players can get things off to the perfect start by trying out the new Fall Fortunes event.

The event, which launched on Sunday October 13 2024, offers dozens of rewards that players can unlock, including dice rolls, as well as cash and stickers. The latest Monopoly Go event lasts for a few days, and ends on Wednesday October 16 2024.

If you're thinking of giving it a go, here's a list of all the Monopoly Go Fall Fortunes rewards that you can unlock, and how to get each one.

Monopoly Go Fall Fortunes Rewards

The objective of the Fall Fortunes event that launched in October 2024 is to land on the Chance, Tax and Utility tiles. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event they'll get over 13,000 dice rolls.

Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Fall Fortunes event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward
1 5 Cash
2 10 20 Dice Rolls
3 15 Cash
4 45 50 Dice Rolls
5 35 Stickers
6 40 Limited-time boost
7 50 Cash
8 175 Rewards
9 60 60 Dice Rolls
10 70 Cash
11 85 Stickers
12 220 200 Dice Rolls
13 100 Cash
14 125 125 Dice Rolls
15 100 Limited-time boost
16 675 Rewards
17 120 Cash
18 140 140 Dice Rolls
19 135 Limited-time boost
20 850 570 Dice Rolls
21 150 Cash
22 170 180 Dice Rolls
23 200 Cash
24 1,500 Rewards
25 180 Limited-time boost
26 220 200 Dice Rolls
27 240 Cash
28 825 1,200 Dice Rolls
29 270 Cash
30 300 250 Dice Rolls
31 2,000 Rewards
32 320 Cash
33 375 300 Dice Rolls
34 400 Limited-time boost
35 500 370 Dice Rolls
36 2,200 Rewards
37 600 Cash
38 800 600 Dice Rolls
39 2,200 Cash
40 950 625 Dice Rolls
41 1,000 Cash
42 2,500 Stickers
43 1,100 Limited-time boost
44 1,400 950 Dice Rolls
45 1,500 Cash
46 9,000 8,000 Dice Rolls

Thanks go to the Go Rewards app who revealed all of the rewards available in the latest Monopoly Go event.

That's a wrap on our guide to the Fall Fortunes event. If you need more help with Monopoly Go, we've got other guides you can turn to. Check out our pages on the next Partner Event and the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got a page that rounds up the events and tournaments taking place today.

Read this next