It's the start of a brand new week, and Monopoly Go players can get things off to the perfect start by trying out the new Fall Fortunes event.

The event, which launched on Sunday October 13 2024, offers dozens of rewards that players can unlock, including dice rolls, as well as cash and stickers. The latest Monopoly Go event lasts for a few days, and ends on Wednesday October 16 2024.

If you're thinking of giving it a go, here's a list of all the Monopoly Go Fall Fortunes rewards that you can unlock, and how to get each one.

Monopoly Go Fall Fortunes Rewards

The objective of the Fall Fortunes event that launched in October 2024 is to land on the Chance, Tax and Utility tiles. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event they'll get over 13,000 dice rolls.

Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Fall Fortunes event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward 1 5 Cash 2 10 20 Dice Rolls 3 15 Cash 4 45 50 Dice Rolls 5 35 Stickers 6 40 Limited-time boost 7 50 Cash 8 175 Rewards 9 60 60 Dice Rolls 10 70 Cash 11 85 Stickers 12 220 200 Dice Rolls 13 100 Cash 14 125 125 Dice Rolls 15 100 Limited-time boost 16 675 Rewards 17 120 Cash 18 140 140 Dice Rolls 19 135 Limited-time boost 20 850 570 Dice Rolls 21 150 Cash 22 170 180 Dice Rolls 23 200 Cash 24 1,500 Rewards 25 180 Limited-time boost 26 220 200 Dice Rolls 27 240 Cash 28 825 1,200 Dice Rolls 29 270 Cash 30 300 250 Dice Rolls 31 2,000 Rewards 32 320 Cash 33 375 300 Dice Rolls 34 400 Limited-time boost 35 500 370 Dice Rolls 36 2,200 Rewards 37 600 Cash 38 800 600 Dice Rolls 39 2,200 Cash 40 950 625 Dice Rolls 41 1,000 Cash 42 2,500 Stickers 43 1,100 Limited-time boost 44 1,400 950 Dice Rolls 45 1,500 Cash 46 9,000 8,000 Dice Rolls

Thanks go to the Go Rewards app who revealed all of the rewards available in the latest Monopoly Go event.

That's a wrap on our guide to the Fall Fortunes event. If you need more help with Monopoly Go, we've got other guides you can turn to. Check out our pages on the next Partner Event and the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got a page that rounds up the events and tournaments taking place today.