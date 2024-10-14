Monopoly Go Fall Fortunes rewards
How to get all the rewards in the Fall Fortunes event.
It's the start of a brand new week, and Monopoly Go players can get things off to the perfect start by trying out the new Fall Fortunes event.
The event, which launched on Sunday October 13 2024, offers dozens of rewards that players can unlock, including dice rolls, as well as cash and stickers. The latest Monopoly Go event lasts for a few days, and ends on Wednesday October 16 2024.
If you're thinking of giving it a go, here's a list of all the Monopoly Go Fall Fortunes rewards that you can unlock, and how to get each one.
Monopoly Go Fall Fortunes Rewards
The objective of the Fall Fortunes event that launched in October 2024 is to land on the Chance, Tax and Utility tiles. If players unlock every single reward tier in the event they'll get over 13,000 dice rolls.
Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Fall Fortunes event:
|Event Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|5
|Cash
|2
|10
|20 Dice Rolls
|3
|15
|Cash
|4
|45
|50 Dice Rolls
|5
|35
|Stickers
|6
|40
|Limited-time boost
|7
|50
|Cash
|8
|175
|Rewards
|9
|60
|60 Dice Rolls
|10
|70
|Cash
|11
|85
|Stickers
|12
|220
|200 Dice Rolls
|13
|100
|Cash
|14
|125
|125 Dice Rolls
|15
|100
|Limited-time boost
|16
|675
|Rewards
|17
|120
|Cash
|18
|140
|140 Dice Rolls
|19
|135
|Limited-time boost
|20
|850
|570 Dice Rolls
|21
|150
|Cash
|22
|170
|180 Dice Rolls
|23
|200
|Cash
|24
|1,500
|Rewards
|25
|180
|Limited-time boost
|26
|220
|200 Dice Rolls
|27
|240
|Cash
|28
|825
|1,200 Dice Rolls
|29
|270
|Cash
|30
|300
|250 Dice Rolls
|31
|2,000
|Rewards
|32
|320
|Cash
|33
|375
|300 Dice Rolls
|34
|400
|Limited-time boost
|35
|500
|370 Dice Rolls
|36
|2,200
|Rewards
|37
|600
|Cash
|38
|800
|600 Dice Rolls
|39
|2,200
|Cash
|40
|950
|625 Dice Rolls
|41
|1,000
|Cash
|42
|2,500
|Stickers
|43
|1,100
|Limited-time boost
|44
|1,400
|950 Dice Rolls
|45
|1,500
|Cash
|46
|9,000
|8,000 Dice Rolls
Thanks go to the Go Rewards app who revealed all of the rewards available in the latest Monopoly Go event.
That's a wrap on our guide to the Fall Fortunes event. If you need more help with Monopoly Go, we've got other guides you can turn to. Check out our pages on the next Partner Event and the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got a page that rounds up the events and tournaments taking place today.