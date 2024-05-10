Monopoly Go Prize Drop events let players claim plenty of rewards by playing the Peg-E mini-game. To take turns, players need to collect Prize Drop chips from other events.

These chips are then dropped from the top of the Peg-E machine, hitting pins and bumpers along the way before dropping into a slot at the bottom that offers cash rewards. Players can also get free dice and use multipliers to boost the amount of rewards they get from the mini-game.

If this sounds like something you want to try, we've got details on the latest Monopoly Go Peg-E event and the rewards you can claim from the Prize Drop game.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

When is the next Monopoly Go Peg-E event?

The latest Monopoly Go Peg-E event began on Thursday 9 May 2024. Peg-E events typically lasts for a few days and this one is no different, ending on Monday 13 May 2024.

In terms of the next event, Prize Drop events don't follow a set schedule. But they typically drop every few weeks. Stay tuned and we'll update this page whenever the next Peg-E event starts.

Players drop Prize Drop chips from one of the five starting positions at the top of the Peg-E machine. | Image credit: Scopely

Monopoly Go Prize Drop list

Here are all the rewards for the latest Peg-E event, and the milestones you need to hit to unlock them:

Stage Reward Milestone Stage 1 50 Dice 200 points Stage 1 Stickers and cash 600 points Stage 1 100 Dice 1,400 points Stage 2 100 Dice 1,000 points Stage 2 Stickers 2,100 points Stage 2 150 Dice 3,400 points Stage 2 Dice and stickers 6,000 points Stage 3 Cash 1,300 points Stage 3 175 Dice 2,800 points Stage 3 Stickers 4,300 points Stage 3 400 Dice 8,000 points Stage 4 200 Dice 2,000 points Stage 4 450 Dice 4,500 points Stage 4 Dice and stickers 11,000 points Stage 5 800 Dice 6,000 points Stage 5 1,200 Dice 16,000 points Stage 5 Dice and stickers 30,000 points

Thanks to the Go Rewards app for putting together this list of Prize Drop rewards.

That's it for our guide on Monopoly Go Peg-E events. For more help with the hit app, check out our pages on when is the next Partner Event and our guide to the events and tournaments taking place today.