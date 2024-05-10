When is the next Monopoly Go Peg-E event?
And what are the latest Prize Drop rewards?
Monopoly Go Prize Drop events let players claim plenty of rewards by playing the Peg-E mini-game. To take turns, players need to collect Prize Drop chips from other events.
These chips are then dropped from the top of the Peg-E machine, hitting pins and bumpers along the way before dropping into a slot at the bottom that offers cash rewards. Players can also get free dice and use multipliers to boost the amount of rewards they get from the mini-game.
If this sounds like something you want to try, we've got details on the latest Monopoly Go Peg-E event and the rewards you can claim from the Prize Drop game.
The latest Monopoly Go Peg-E event began on Thursday 9 May 2024. Peg-E events typically lasts for a few days and this one is no different, ending on Monday 13 May 2024.
In terms of the next event, Prize Drop events don't follow a set schedule. But they typically drop every few weeks. Stay tuned and we'll update this page whenever the next Peg-E event starts.
Monopoly Go Prize Drop list
Here are all the rewards for the latest Peg-E event, and the milestones you need to hit to unlock them:
|Stage
|Reward
|Milestone
|Stage 1
|50 Dice
|200 points
|Stage 1
|Stickers and cash
|600 points
|Stage 1
|100 Dice
|1,400 points
|Stage 2
|100 Dice
|1,000 points
|Stage 2
|Stickers
|2,100 points
|Stage 2
|150 Dice
|3,400 points
|Stage 2
|Dice and stickers
|6,000 points
|Stage 3
|Cash
|1,300 points
|Stage 3
|175 Dice
|2,800 points
|Stage 3
|Stickers
|4,300 points
|Stage 3
|400 Dice
|8,000 points
|Stage 4
|200 Dice
|2,000 points
|Stage 4
|450 Dice
|4,500 points
|Stage 4
|Dice and stickers
|11,000 points
|Stage 5
|800 Dice
|6,000 points
|Stage 5
|1,200 Dice
|16,000 points
|Stage 5
|Dice and stickers
|30,000 points
Thanks to the Go Rewards app for putting together this list of Prize Drop rewards.
That's it for our guide on Monopoly Go Peg-E events. For more help with the hit app, check out our pages on when is the next Partner Event and our guide to the events and tournaments taking place today.