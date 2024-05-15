Games like Monopoly GO: If you love Monopoly GO, you should try these other games

Monopoly GO takes the iconic board game and transforms it into a casual dice-rolling game for mobile, and one of the best things about it is the fact that you can keep rolling, and rolling, and rolling for ages without the need to spend your hard-earned cash in-game.

That said, the pace of Monopoly GO does ebb and flow each day - some days you’ll find your pool of die plentiful, other days it will be dwindling - but there are other, casual mobile games you can pass the time with while you wait for your dice rolls to refresh.

Below, we’ve devised a list of ten games that fans of Monopoly GO should try to check out; some lean into the idle side of things, while others lean into the board game aspects, so there’s bound to be something to take your fancy. And while you check these games out, be sure to check out our free Monopoly Go Dice links so you can replenish your dice rolls even sooner.

Coin Master

Platforms: iOS, Android

Microtransactions: Yes

Coin Master plays out similarly to Monopoly GO, but rather than rolling dice, you’ll be repeatedly spinning a slot machine in the hopes of lining your pockets with plenty of coins. Though, spinning the slots can also net you other rewards and see you attacking other players, including your friends, if you fancy.

As is the case with every game on this list, there’s no real money to be made here, but it’s good mindless fun and incredibly addictive - especially if you’ve a few friends on board to start a back and forth with as you strive to keep your villages and towns all in one piece.

Monopoly Poker

Platforms: iOS, Android, PC

Microtransactions: Yes

This entry on the list is reserved for those who are 21 and over, because surprise, surprise, Monopoly Poker primarily consists of the gambling card game, poker. But for those who play enough of the game, there’s also Lucky Dice and Blackjack mini-games to look forward to.

The premise of Monopoly Poker is simple; play poker using fake money against real people and try to accrue as many chips as possible. That’s it, and it’s a great way for people like me - who love poker and hate spending money - to enjoy the card game in a low-stakes environment. There’s also minimal ads ruining the experience, and microtransactions are limited to buying more chips and the occasional scratch card; there is no real money to be made here, just fun to be had… safely!

Dice Dreams

Platforms: iOS, Android

Microtransactions: Yes

Dice Dreams is as close to Monopoly GO as you can get, without it actually being Monopoly GO. You’ll roll an innumerable amount of dice to make your way to different kingdoms, building them up and fixing them using your treasured coins, but don’t get too attached to them; your friends, and strangers, can attack.

Like Monopoly GO and Board Kings - which features later on this list - much of the fun comes from attacking (and being attacked by) your friends as you all compete with one another to climb leaderboards, and Dice Dreams has one added bonus; you can fire characters at buildings you attack using a slingshot, which is certainly amusing.

Board Kings

Platforms: iOS, Android

Microtransactions: Yes

Board Kings - much like Monopoly GO and Dice Dreams - has players rolling plenty of dice to make their way around game boards and slowly expand them. You’ll be using any gems that you accrue to fill your board with new buildings that your friends, and strangers, can come along and steal or destroy…

And yes, much like other games on this list, you can take revenge as you see fit, which is where most of the fun is to be had in Dice Dreams. This is one of my favourite games that is deeply similar to Monopoly GO, as it has a rather minimal but vibrant art style (featuring bandit bunny rabbits!) that feels much more charming than Dice Dreams.

Monopoly Solitaire

Platforms: iOS, Android

Microtransactions: Yes

This is the second of a few casual Monopoly games on this list, so brace yourself. Monopoly Solitaire, like Monopoly Poker, takes a classic card game and combines it with the equally classic board game. As you play your game of solitaire, you’ll be competing with other players and finding yourself earning coins, and dice rolls that slowly push you along the Monopoly board.

You’ll then be able to purchase properties amidst your solitaire game, and you’ll find yourself constantly competing with your fellow players to see who can earn 10,000 Monopoly money the quickest. It’s ultimately a fun mix that turns your solitaire games into something a little bit more competitive, and has very quickly wound up being my personal go-to way to play solitaire without falling asleep halfway through it; I do this more than I’d like to admit.

Catan Universe

Platforms: iOS, Android, PC, Mac

Microtransactions: Yes

Catan Universe is a mobile rendition of board game, Settlers of Catan. It’s a little more complex than Monopoly as a game, and is definitely harder to follow at first than Monopoly GO is, but I figured it was worth a spot on this list for those of you who might want a meatier game to sink your teeth into while those dice rolls refresh.

This game has you trading resources with other players, and using said resources to build and expand your settlement; it’s all about strategy, and keeping an eye on what resources are available, what other players may have available for trade, and so forth. And one thing that Catan Universe has in common with other games on this list is the ability to screw over your friends… and get screwed over by them right back.

Monopoly Slots

Platforms: iOS, Android

Microtransactions: Yes

Monopoly Slots is another Monopoly-themed entry on this list, and this time around, you’re gambling your in-game coins on various slot machines. It’s likely one of the more idle entries on this list, especially given that you can auto-spin and pretty much leave your device unattended while it does so.

The more coins you collect and win from spinning the slots, the more you’ll level up, and the more slots you’ll unlock across the boardwalk. That’s honestly about all you do here, but there are daily challenges and such that no doubt keep fans of slots engaged. And of course, while the game does feature microtransactions for more coins, you’re not gambling with or for real money.

Bingo Bash

Platforms: iOS, Android

Microtransactions: Yes

Bingo Bash is what it says on the tin: bingo! However, the app also hides away a few other game modes in the ‘home’ section of the app that are just as fun, if not more fun than the standard game. One of these is called Monopoly Bash, which is exactly how this entry made it onto this list.

This bingo game-mode again combines the classic board game with bingo; you’ll have to get a bingo to earn cash for Mr. Monopoly. Earn enough, he’ll trade you some dice to then slowly make your way around the Monopoly board where you can earn rewards to play more bingo with. Rinse and repeat! As always, there is no real money to be spent or made here, just Monopoly cash and in-game coins.

Monopoly Tycoon

Platforms: iOS, Android

Microtransactions: Yes

Monopoly Tycoon is a little different to the other games on this list as it requires you to be a much more active player than the likes of Monopoly GO, Monopoly Slots, or Coin Master. It’s a management sim that sees you unlocking various plots of land that you’ll need to build properties on; houses, hotels, utilities, and more.

Your properties will accrue rent, your businesses will rake in cash, and you’ll need to keep collecting it and upgrading your city to ensure the money keeps coming in; then, spend that money on improving your city further. You see where this is going. Now, you might recall Monopoly Tycoon from 2001 for PC. While the games have their obvious similarities, the mobile version is significantly simpler (and of course, much more modern).

Age of Coins

Platforms: iOS, Android

Microtransactions: Yes

Age of Coins, again, plays out very similarly to Monopoly GO and Coin Master, and feels like a blend between the two at times. While you primarily roll dice and travel around your board to earn cash, there’s slots for earning coins too. But what do you do with those coins? Well, as is the case with most games on this list, you use them to build your own epoch that other players can then attack.

Don’t worry, though, as Age of Coins allows you to take revenge when you see fit. There’s also a jigsaw puzzle minigame that you’ll get to slowly fill in as you progress, and while it’s not quite slingshotting cute creatures in Dice Dreams, it’s one way to pass the time.

That’s it for the best games like Monopoly GO, but while you’re here looking for something to play, be sure to check out the best free to play games, and the best mobile games; there’s some real gems!