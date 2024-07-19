A Monopoly Go version of regular Monopoly is now a thing, because Hasbro's still banking on its monopoly on Monopoly

Hello there. You know Monopoly Go, that mobile game that has more players than any of us will ever have hot dinners? Well, Hasbro and Scopely have been working on making a version of regular Monopoly - you know, the physical board game that's been causing minor tiffs between families since at least the 1930s - based on the mobile game version.

Sorry if that's confused you, it's not your fault. Here, at least let me help you understand why this has been announced and is happening (thanks, Polygon). The answer, in a nutshell, is the primarly objective of monopoly itself - trying to make some cash.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Monopoly Go Monopoly follows on from the array of Monopolies already out there - including Cats Monopoly, Monopoly: Fortnite, Squishmallows Monopoly, and the HM Queen Elizabeth II Monopoly game that's rather taken on a different significance since 2022 (we're not trying to hawk any of these as of writing, at least as far as I know, you just need evidence that they exist).

Its purpose is to try and convert some of the massive player numbers - massive enough they've been earning Scopely awards - into people playing Monopoly without their phone as the middleman. Will it work? Given the huge pull Monopoly Go has, quite possibly, even if I imagine this version'll be a bit harder to play on the toliet.

That said, it does give each of its two to four players their own individual Monopoly board, so if you can bag your family a big stall, or are prepared to yell out what's happening to each other through the dividers, you might be in luck. The main thing you'll be doing is racing to build a landmark first, a bit like Monopoly Go!'s Landmark Rush daily event.

There are also apparently bank heists, so this is basically a GTA 6 competitor. Good luck, Rockstar, you're gonna need it.

If you're in the mood for more Monopoly Go, make sure to use our regularly-updated guides to keep track of things like when the next partner event will take place.