Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits Rewards
Everything you can get in the latest Monopoly Go event.
The Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits event is out now, with tons of rewards available for players to try and get. The limited-time event runs for just three days, and rewards players for landing on the squares with hats on them.
You'll find these Robin Hood-style hats on the Chance, Community Chest and Railroad tiles. As you collect more hats, you'll unlock new Bows & Bandits levels. Each tier offers a reward, and there's plenty of free cash, stickers and Monopoly Go Dice waiting for you to collect. The top tier rewards players with a Golden Blue Sticker pack and a whopping 7,500 dice rolls. That'll keep you going for ages!
If you want to earn truckloads of freebies, just bear in mind that the Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits event only runs until 1pm pacific time, 4pm eastern, 9pm GMT and 10pm CET on Wednesday 29 November 2023. If you're thinking of jumping in, we've got details on every single reward you can get.
Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits Rewards
Here's a list of every single reward you can get in the Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits event:
|Event Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|25
|Stickers
|2
|20
|Cash
|3
|40
|15 Dice Rolls
|4
|45
|Cash
|5
|150
|75 Dice Rolls
|6
|40
|Cash
|7
|50
|Rent Frenzy
|8
|55
|Stickers
|9
|65
|Cash
|10
|375
|200 Dice Rolls
|11
|60
|Cash
|12
|75
|Cash
|13
|90
|Stickers
|14
|80
|Cash
|15
|100
|Cash Grab
|16
|850
|500 Dice Rolls
|17
|100
|Stickers
|18
|110
|Cash
|19
|120
|Cash
|20
|115
|Cash
|21
|1,300
|700 Dice Rolls
|22
|150
|Stickers
|23
|160
|Cash
|24
|175
|Cash
|25
|200
|Cash
|26
|2,000
|1,000 Dice Rolls
|27
|275
|Stickers
|28
|300
|High Roller
|29
|325
|Cash
|30
|400
|100 Dice Rolls
|31
|1,600
|Cash
|32
|450
|150 Dice Rolls
|33
|500
|Cash
|34
|650
|Stickers
|35
|750
|Board Rush
|36
|4,500
|2,000 Dice Rolls
|37
|800
|Cash
|38
|900
|Cash
|39
|1,000
|Stickers
|40
|1,500
|Cash
|41
|10,000
|3,800 Dice Rolls
|42
|1,600
|Stickers
|43
|1,700
|High Roller
|44
|1,800
|Cash
|45
|7,000
|Cash
|46
|2,000
|800 Dice Rolls
|47
|3,000
|Stickers
|48
|3,500
|Cash
|49
|4,000
|Cash
|50
|17,500
|Stickers and 7,500 Dice Rolls
In total, players can claim a jaw-dropping 16,890 dice rolls if they unlock every single level in the Bows and Bandits event. Details on what every single Bows and Bandits level offers was revealed in a post by X user @itsjakesm, who posts in the New Monopoly Go Discord.
Bows & Bandits is out now! 🏹— Jake (@itsjakesm) November 26, 2023
IMPORTANT: Do NOT start this main event until PEGE comes out tomorrow or Tuesday, otherwise this means you miss out on many obvious PEGE tokens that replace the abundance of cash tasks in this list.
Join for info & news!https://t.co/yBZXe6RAKw pic.twitter.com/NbVtacJlyd
When the Bows and Bandits event first launched, @itsjakesm warned Monopoly Go players that they shouldn't start playing it until the Peg-E event launched as well. But it's now safe to jump in, as the Peg-E event began at the start of this week too.
That's it for our guide to the Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits event. For more on the hugely popular app, find out why Monopoly Go proves 'casual' mobile games are still a massive deal. Or, if you're looking for something completely different head to our pages on Genshin Impact codes, Honkai Star Rail codes and Reverse 1999 codes to earn freebies in these other hugely popular mobile games.