The Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits event is out now, with tons of rewards available for players to try and get. The limited-time event runs for just three days, and rewards players for landing on the squares with hats on them.

You'll find these Robin Hood-style hats on the Chance, Community Chest and Railroad tiles. As you collect more hats, you'll unlock new Bows & Bandits levels. Each tier offers a reward, and there's plenty of free cash, stickers and Monopoly Go Dice waiting for you to collect. The top tier rewards players with a Golden Blue Sticker pack and a whopping 7,500 dice rolls. That'll keep you going for ages!

If you want to earn truckloads of freebies, just bear in mind that the Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits event only runs until 1pm pacific time, 4pm eastern, 9pm GMT and 10pm CET on Wednesday 29 November 2023. If you're thinking of jumping in, we've got details on every single reward you can get.

Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits Rewards

Here's a list of every single reward you can get in the Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward 1 25 Stickers 2 20 Cash 3 40 15 Dice Rolls 4 45 Cash 5 150 75 Dice Rolls 6 40 Cash 7 50 Rent Frenzy 8 55 Stickers 9 65 Cash 10 375 200 Dice Rolls 11 60 Cash 12 75 Cash 13 90 Stickers 14 80 Cash 15 100 Cash Grab 16 850 500 Dice Rolls 17 100 Stickers 18 110 Cash 19 120 Cash 20 115 Cash 21 1,300 700 Dice Rolls 22 150 Stickers 23 160 Cash 24 175 Cash 25 200 Cash 26 2,000 1,000 Dice Rolls 27 275 Stickers 28 300 High Roller 29 325 Cash 30 400 100 Dice Rolls 31 1,600 Cash 32 450 150 Dice Rolls 33 500 Cash 34 650 Stickers 35 750 Board Rush 36 4,500 2,000 Dice Rolls 37 800 Cash 38 900 Cash 39 1,000 Stickers 40 1,500 Cash 41 10,000 3,800 Dice Rolls 42 1,600 Stickers 43 1,700 High Roller 44 1,800 Cash 45 7,000 Cash 46 2,000 800 Dice Rolls 47 3,000 Stickers 48 3,500 Cash 49 4,000 Cash 50 17,500 Stickers and 7,500 Dice Rolls

In total, players can claim a jaw-dropping 16,890 dice rolls if they unlock every single level in the Bows and Bandits event. Details on what every single Bows and Bandits level offers was revealed in a post by X user @itsjakesm, who posts in the New Monopoly Go Discord.

IMPORTANT: Do NOT start this main event until PEGE comes out tomorrow or Tuesday, otherwise this means you miss out on many obvious PEGE tokens that replace the abundance of cash tasks in this list.



Join for info & news!https://t.co/yBZXe6RAKw pic.twitter.com/NbVtacJlyd — Jake (@itsjakesm) November 26, 2023

When the Bows and Bandits event first launched, @itsjakesm warned Monopoly Go players that they shouldn't start playing it until the Peg-E event launched as well. But it's now safe to jump in, as the Peg-E event began at the start of this week too.

That's it for our guide to the Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits event. For more on the hugely popular app, find out why Monopoly Go proves 'casual' mobile games are still a massive deal.