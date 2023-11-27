If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits Rewards

Everything you can get in the latest Monopoly Go event.

Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits artwork
Image credit: Scopely
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Published on

The Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits event is out now, with tons of rewards available for players to try and get. The limited-time event runs for just three days, and rewards players for landing on the squares with hats on them.

You'll find these Robin Hood-style hats on the Chance, Community Chest and Railroad tiles. As you collect more hats, you'll unlock new Bows & Bandits levels. Each tier offers a reward, and there's plenty of free cash, stickers and Monopoly Go Dice waiting for you to collect. The top tier rewards players with a Golden Blue Sticker pack and a whopping 7,500 dice rolls. That'll keep you going for ages!

If you want to earn truckloads of freebies, just bear in mind that the Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits event only runs until 1pm pacific time, 4pm eastern, 9pm GMT and 10pm CET on Wednesday 29 November 2023. If you're thinking of jumping in, we've got details on every single reward you can get.

Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits Rewards

Here's a list of every single reward you can get in the Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward
1 25 Stickers
2 20 Cash
3 40 15 Dice Rolls
4 45 Cash
5 150 75 Dice Rolls
6 40 Cash
7 50 Rent Frenzy
8 55 Stickers
9 65 Cash
10 375 200 Dice Rolls
11 60 Cash
12 75 Cash
13 90 Stickers
14 80 Cash
15 100 Cash Grab
16 850 500 Dice Rolls
17 100 Stickers
18 110 Cash
19 120 Cash
20 115 Cash
21 1,300 700 Dice Rolls
22 150 Stickers
23 160 Cash
24 175 Cash
25 200 Cash
26 2,000 1,000 Dice Rolls
27 275 Stickers
28 300 High Roller
29 325 Cash
30 400 100 Dice Rolls
31 1,600 Cash
32 450 150 Dice Rolls
33 500 Cash
34 650 Stickers
35 750 Board Rush
36 4,500 2,000 Dice Rolls
37 800 Cash
38 900 Cash
39 1,000 Stickers
40 1,500 Cash
41 10,000 3,800 Dice Rolls
42 1,600 Stickers
43 1,700 High Roller
44 1,800 Cash
45 7,000 Cash
46 2,000 800 Dice Rolls
47 3,000 Stickers
48 3,500 Cash
49 4,000 Cash
50 17,500 Stickers and 7,500 Dice Rolls

In total, players can claim a jaw-dropping 16,890 dice rolls if they unlock every single level in the Bows and Bandits event. Details on what every single Bows and Bandits level offers was revealed in a post by X user @itsjakesm, who posts in the New Monopoly Go Discord.

When the Bows and Bandits event first launched, @itsjakesm warned Monopoly Go players that they shouldn't start playing it until the Peg-E event launched as well. But it's now safe to jump in, as the Peg-E event began at the start of this week too.

That's it for our guide to the Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits event. For more on the hugely popular app, find out why Monopoly Go proves 'casual' mobile games are still a massive deal. Or, if you're looking for something completely different head to our pages on Genshin Impact codes, Honkai Star Rail codes and Reverse 1999 codes to earn freebies in these other hugely popular mobile games.

Get the best Cyber Monday gaming deals

We may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Check it out
In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Monopoly GO!

Video Game

Related topics
Android Free-to-play iOS Kids & Family Scopely
About the Author
Dion Dassanayake avatar

Dion Dassanayake

Contributor

Dion has wanted to be a video games journalist ever since he first saw copies of GamesMaster and Official PlayStation Magazine in his local newsagent as a kid and realised there was a job that combined his two biggest passions - gaming and writing.

Comments