Monopoly Go Riviera Riches rewards

Every single reward you can get in the Riviera Riches event.

Artwork for the Monopoly Go Riviera Riches event, showing the Monopoly mascot at the beach with his dog Scottie.
Image credit: Scopely
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Monopoly Go players looking to earn plenty of rewards should check out the Riviera Riches event.

The event launched on Monday 8 July 2024 and ends on Wednesday 10 July 2024. Players can earn tons of rewards including dice rolls, extra cash and sticker packs, which will come in handy if you're looking to level up and progress to the next board.

If you want to know what the event has to offer then we've rounded up all of the Monopoly Go Riviera Riches rewards and how you can unlock each one.

Monopoly Go Riviera Riches Rewards

The objective of the Riviera Riches event that's running during July 2024 is to land on the corner squares. So you'll want to land on the Go, Just Visiting, Free Parking and Go To Jail tiles. If you unlock every single reward tier in the event you will get over 18,000 dice rolls.

Here are all of the rewards you can unlock in the Monopoly Go Riviera Riches event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward
1 5 25 Dice Rolls
2 10 Stickers
3 15 Cash
4 40 50 Dice Rolls
5 20 Stickers
6 30 35 Dice Rolls
7 30 Limited-time boost
8 140 150 Dice Rolls
9 30 Cash
10 40 40 Dice Rolls
11 40 Limited-time boost
12 350 350 Dice Rolls
13 40 Cash
14 55 Stickers
15 65 Cash
16 500 Little Pail Token
17 70 Cash
18 80 Stickers
19 90 Limited-time boost
20 1,000 900 Dice Rolls
21 120 Cash
22 130 120 Dice Rolls
23 140 Cash
24 500 Stickers
25 280 250 Dice Rolls
26 200 Limited-time boost
27 1,400 1,250 Dice Rolls
28 300 Limited-time boost
29 400 Cash
30 700 600 Dice Rolls
31 500 Cash
32 1,800 1,500 Dice Rolls
33 600 Stickers
34 600 Cash
35 2,300 1,800 Dice Rolls
36 1,800 Stickers
37 1,000 750 Dice Rolls
38 1,100 Cash
39 3,400 2,500 Dice Rolls
40 1,000 Limited-time boost
41 1,300 900 Dice Rolls
42 1,400 Cash

Once you unlock all of the rewards listed above, there's also a Big Reward you can get which includes 7,000 dice rolls and a purple sticker pack. Thanks go to the fan-run Monopoly Go Discord for listing all of the Riviera Riches rewards.

That's it for our list of Riviera Riches rewards. If you need more help with Monopoly Go, we've also got guides on the next Partner Event and the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got a page that runs through the events and tournaments taking place today.

