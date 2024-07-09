Monopoly Go Riviera Riches rewards
Every single reward you can get in the Riviera Riches event.
Monopoly Go players looking to earn plenty of rewards should check out the Riviera Riches event.
The event launched on Monday 8 July 2024 and ends on Wednesday 10 July 2024. Players can earn tons of rewards including dice rolls, extra cash and sticker packs, which will come in handy if you're looking to level up and progress to the next board.
If you want to know what the event has to offer then we've rounded up all of the Monopoly Go Riviera Riches rewards and how you can unlock each one.
Monopoly Go Riviera Riches Rewards
The objective of the Riviera Riches event that's running during July 2024 is to land on the corner squares. So you'll want to land on the Go, Just Visiting, Free Parking and Go To Jail tiles. If you unlock every single reward tier in the event you will get over 18,000 dice rolls.
Here are all of the rewards you can unlock in the Monopoly Go Riviera Riches event:
|Event Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|5
|25 Dice Rolls
|2
|10
|Stickers
|3
|15
|Cash
|4
|40
|50 Dice Rolls
|5
|20
|Stickers
|6
|30
|35 Dice Rolls
|7
|30
|Limited-time boost
|8
|140
|150 Dice Rolls
|9
|30
|Cash
|10
|40
|40 Dice Rolls
|11
|40
|Limited-time boost
|12
|350
|350 Dice Rolls
|13
|40
|Cash
|14
|55
|Stickers
|15
|65
|Cash
|16
|500
|Little Pail Token
|17
|70
|Cash
|18
|80
|Stickers
|19
|90
|Limited-time boost
|20
|1,000
|900 Dice Rolls
|21
|120
|Cash
|22
|130
|120 Dice Rolls
|23
|140
|Cash
|24
|500
|Stickers
|25
|280
|250 Dice Rolls
|26
|200
|Limited-time boost
|27
|1,400
|1,250 Dice Rolls
|28
|300
|Limited-time boost
|29
|400
|Cash
|30
|700
|600 Dice Rolls
|31
|500
|Cash
|32
|1,800
|1,500 Dice Rolls
|33
|600
|Stickers
|34
|600
|Cash
|35
|2,300
|1,800 Dice Rolls
|36
|1,800
|Stickers
|37
|1,000
|750 Dice Rolls
|38
|1,100
|Cash
|39
|3,400
|2,500 Dice Rolls
|40
|1,000
|Limited-time boost
|41
|1,300
|900 Dice Rolls
|42
|1,400
|Cash
Once you unlock all of the rewards listed above, there's also a Big Reward you can get which includes 7,000 dice rolls and a purple sticker pack. Thanks go to the fan-run Monopoly Go Discord for listing all of the Riviera Riches rewards.
That's it for our list of Riviera Riches rewards. If you need more help with Monopoly Go, we've also got guides on the next Partner Event and the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got a page that runs through the events and tournaments taking place today.