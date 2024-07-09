Monopoly Go players looking to earn plenty of rewards should check out the Riviera Riches event.

The event launched on Monday 8 July 2024 and ends on Wednesday 10 July 2024. Players can earn tons of rewards including dice rolls, extra cash and sticker packs, which will come in handy if you're looking to level up and progress to the next board.

If you want to know what the event has to offer then we've rounded up all of the Monopoly Go Riviera Riches rewards and how you can unlock each one.

Monopoly Go Riviera Riches Rewards

The objective of the Riviera Riches event that's running during July 2024 is to land on the corner squares. So you'll want to land on the Go, Just Visiting, Free Parking and Go To Jail tiles. If you unlock every single reward tier in the event you will get over 18,000 dice rolls.

Here are all of the rewards you can unlock in the Monopoly Go Riviera Riches event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward 1 5 25 Dice Rolls 2 10 Stickers 3 15 Cash 4 40 50 Dice Rolls 5 20 Stickers 6 30 35 Dice Rolls 7 30 Limited-time boost 8 140 150 Dice Rolls 9 30 Cash 10 40 40 Dice Rolls 11 40 Limited-time boost 12 350 350 Dice Rolls 13 40 Cash 14 55 Stickers 15 65 Cash 16 500 Little Pail Token 17 70 Cash 18 80 Stickers 19 90 Limited-time boost 20 1,000 900 Dice Rolls 21 120 Cash 22 130 120 Dice Rolls 23 140 Cash 24 500 Stickers 25 280 250 Dice Rolls 26 200 Limited-time boost 27 1,400 1,250 Dice Rolls 28 300 Limited-time boost 29 400 Cash 30 700 600 Dice Rolls 31 500 Cash 32 1,800 1,500 Dice Rolls 33 600 Stickers 34 600 Cash 35 2,300 1,800 Dice Rolls 36 1,800 Stickers 37 1,000 750 Dice Rolls 38 1,100 Cash 39 3,400 2,500 Dice Rolls 40 1,000 Limited-time boost 41 1,300 900 Dice Rolls 42 1,400 Cash

Once you unlock all of the rewards listed above, there's also a Big Reward you can get which includes 7,000 dice rolls and a purple sticker pack. Thanks go to the fan-run Monopoly Go Discord for listing all of the Riviera Riches rewards.

That's it for our list of Riviera Riches rewards. If you need more help with Monopoly Go, we've also got guides on the next Partner Event and the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got a page that runs through the events and tournaments taking place today.