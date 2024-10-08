Monopoly Go Cave Of Riches rewards
All the rewards you can get in the Cave Of Riches event.
Monopoly Go players on the hunt for extra rewards can take part in the Cave Of Riches event that's running this week.
The event launched on Sunday 6 October 2024 and ends on Wednesday 9 October 2024. Dozens of rewards can be unlocked, including extra dice rolls, stickers and cash prizes.
If you like the sound of this, then here's a list of the Monopoly Go Cave Of Riches rewards and how you can unlock each one.
Monopoly Go Cave Of Riches Rewards
The objective of the Cave Of Riches event that's running during October 2024 is to land on the Chance, Tax and Utility tiles. If you unlock every single reward in the event you will get over 18,000 dice rolls.
Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Cave Of Riches event:
|Event Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|5
|Stickers
|2
|10
|25 Dice Rolls
|3
|15
|Cash
|4
|25
|45 Dice Rolls
|5
|45
|Limited-time boost
|6
|35
|Cash
|7
|30
|Stickers
|8
|150
|160 Dice Rolls
|9
|40
|Cash
|10
|35
|Stickers
|11
|45
|Limited-time boost
|12
|450
|425 Dice Rolls
|13
|40
|Cash
|14
|55
|Stickers
|15
|65
|Cash
|16
|80
|75 Dice Rolls
|17
|620
|Stickers
|18
|90
|Cash
|19
|100
|100 Dice Rolls
|20
|100
|Limited-time boost
|21
|1,000
|925 Dice Rolls
|22
|120
|Cash
|23
|130
|110 Dice Rolls
|24
|130
|Cash
|25
|750
|600 Dice Rolls
|26
|170
|Limited-time boost
|27
|180
|Cash
|28
|250
|200 Dice Rolls
|29
|1,450
|Stickers
|30
|300
|250 Dice Rolls
|31
|350
|Cash
|32
|1,100
|875 Dice Rolls
|33
|425
|Cash
|34
|525
|Limited-time boost
|35
|2,100
|Stickers
|36
|750
|600 Dice Rolls
|37
|700
|Cash
|38
|2,600
|2,100 Dice Rolls
|39
|850
|Limited-time boost
|40
|1,000
|800 Dice Rolls
|41
|1,100
|Cash
|42
|3,200
|2,500 Dice Rolls
|43
|1,000
|Limited-time boost
|44
|1,300
|950 Dice Rolls
|45
|1,300
|Cash
|46
|8,400
|7,500 Dice Rolls
Thanks go to the Go Rewards app for listing all of the event's rewards.
