Monopoly Go Cave Of Riches rewards

All the rewards you can get in the Cave Of Riches event.

Artwork for the Monopoly Go Cave Of Riches event, showing the Monopoly mascot inside a cave with a lake.
Image credit: Scopely
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Published on

Monopoly Go players on the hunt for extra rewards can take part in the Cave Of Riches event that's running this week.

The event launched on Sunday 6 October 2024 and ends on Wednesday 9 October 2024. Dozens of rewards can be unlocked, including extra dice rolls, stickers and cash prizes.

If you like the sound of this, then here's a list of the Monopoly Go Cave Of Riches rewards and how you can unlock each one.

Monopoly Go Cave Of Riches Rewards

The objective of the Cave Of Riches event that's running during October 2024 is to land on the Chance, Tax and Utility tiles. If you unlock every single reward in the event you will get over 18,000 dice rolls.

Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Cave Of Riches event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward
1 5 Stickers
2 10 25 Dice Rolls
3 15 Cash
4 25 45 Dice Rolls
5 45 Limited-time boost
6 35 Cash
7 30 Stickers
8 150 160 Dice Rolls
9 40 Cash
10 35 Stickers
11 45 Limited-time boost
12 450 425 Dice Rolls
13 40 Cash
14 55 Stickers
15 65 Cash
16 80 75 Dice Rolls
17 620 Stickers
18 90 Cash
19 100 100 Dice Rolls
20 100 Limited-time boost
21 1,000 925 Dice Rolls
22 120 Cash
23 130 110 Dice Rolls
24 130 Cash
25 750 600 Dice Rolls
26 170 Limited-time boost
27 180 Cash
28 250 200 Dice Rolls
29 1,450 Stickers
30 300 250 Dice Rolls
31 350 Cash
32 1,100 875 Dice Rolls
33 425 Cash
34 525 Limited-time boost
35 2,100 Stickers
36 750 600 Dice Rolls
37 700 Cash
38 2,600 2,100 Dice Rolls
39 850 Limited-time boost
40 1,000 800 Dice Rolls
41 1,100 Cash
42 3,200 2,500 Dice Rolls
43 1,000 Limited-time boost
44 1,300 950 Dice Rolls
45 1,300 Cash
46 8,400 7,500 Dice Rolls

Thanks go to the Go Rewards app for listing all of the event's rewards.

That's all the rewards you can get in the Cave Of Riches event. If you need more help with Monopoly Go, we've also got guides on the next Partner Event and the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got a page about the next Peg-E Event.

