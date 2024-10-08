Monopoly Go players on the hunt for extra rewards can take part in the Cave Of Riches event that's running this week.

The event launched on Sunday 6 October 2024 and ends on Wednesday 9 October 2024. Dozens of rewards can be unlocked, including extra dice rolls, stickers and cash prizes.

If you like the sound of this, then here's a list of the Monopoly Go Cave Of Riches rewards and how you can unlock each one.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Monopoly Go Cave Of Riches Rewards

The objective of the Cave Of Riches event that's running during October 2024 is to land on the Chance, Tax and Utility tiles. If you unlock every single reward in the event you will get over 18,000 dice rolls.

Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Cave Of Riches event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward 1 5 Stickers 2 10 25 Dice Rolls 3 15 Cash 4 25 45 Dice Rolls 5 45 Limited-time boost 6 35 Cash 7 30 Stickers 8 150 160 Dice Rolls 9 40 Cash 10 35 Stickers 11 45 Limited-time boost 12 450 425 Dice Rolls 13 40 Cash 14 55 Stickers 15 65 Cash 16 80 75 Dice Rolls 17 620 Stickers 18 90 Cash 19 100 100 Dice Rolls 20 100 Limited-time boost 21 1,000 925 Dice Rolls 22 120 Cash 23 130 110 Dice Rolls 24 130 Cash 25 750 600 Dice Rolls 26 170 Limited-time boost 27 180 Cash 28 250 200 Dice Rolls 29 1,450 Stickers 30 300 250 Dice Rolls 31 350 Cash 32 1,100 875 Dice Rolls 33 425 Cash 34 525 Limited-time boost 35 2,100 Stickers 36 750 600 Dice Rolls 37 700 Cash 38 2,600 2,100 Dice Rolls 39 850 Limited-time boost 40 1,000 800 Dice Rolls 41 1,100 Cash 42 3,200 2,500 Dice Rolls 43 1,000 Limited-time boost 44 1,300 950 Dice Rolls 45 1,300 Cash 46 8,400 7,500 Dice Rolls

Thanks go to the Go Rewards app for listing all of the event's rewards.

That's all the rewards you can get in the Cave Of Riches event. If you need more help with Monopoly Go, we've also got guides on the next Partner Event and the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got a page about the next Peg-E Event.