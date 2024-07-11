Vacation Voyage is the latest event to launch in Monopoly Go, offering players plenty of rewards to unlock and earn.

The event launched on Wednesday 10 July 2024 and ends on Saturday 13 July 2024. Dozens of rewards are up for grabs, including dice rolls, sticker packs and currency for the latest Partner Event.

If you're thinking of jumping in and trying it out, we have a list of all the Monopoly Go Vacation Voyage rewards and how you can get each one.

Monopoly Go Vacation Voyage Rewards

The objective of the Vacation Voyage event that's running during July 2024 is to land on the Chance, Tax and Utility tiles. If you unlock every single reward tier in the event you will get over 17,000 dice rolls.

Here are all the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Vacation Voyage event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward 1 5 Partner Event currency 2 10 30 Dice Rolls 3 15 Cash 4 45 Partner Event currency 5 20 Stickers 6 25 50 Dice Rolls 7 35 Partner Event currency 8 180 180 Dice Rolls 9 35 Partner Event currency 10 40 Stickers 11 45 Partner Event currency 12 350 325 Dice Rolls 13 45 Limited-time boost 14 60 Partner Event currency 15 70 Cash 16 650 500 Dice Rolls 17 75 Partner Event currency 18 85 Stickers 19 100 Cash 20 1,200 1,000 Dice Rolls 21 130 Partner Event currency 22 110 Cash 23 150 Limited-time boost 24 350 300 Dice Rolls 25 220 Partner Event currency 26 280 Cash 27 1,700 1,400 Dice Rolls 28 400 Partner Event currency 29 550 Stickers 30 650 700 Dice Rolls 31 750 Partner Event currency 32 2,000 1,800 Dice Rolls 33 800 Stickers 34 1,000 Partner Event currency 35 1,200 Cash 36 2,700 2,100 Dice Rolls 37 1,500 Stickers 38 1,600 Partner Event currency 39 3,500 2,800 Dice Rolls 40 1,200 Limited-time boost 41 1,300 Cash 42 1,500 Partner Event currency

Once you unlock all of the rewards listed above, there's also a Big Reward you can get which includes 6,500 dice rolls and a purple sticker pack. Thanks go to the fan-run Monopoly Go Discord for rounding-up all the Vacation Voyage rewards.

That's a wrap on our guide to the Vacation Voyage event.