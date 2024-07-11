Skip to main content

Monopoly Go Vacation Voyage rewards

And how to get every reward for the Vacation Voyage event.

Artwork for the Monopoly Go Vacation Voyage event, showing two cartoon-like characters riding a speed boat looking happy.
Image credit: Scopely
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Published on

Vacation Voyage is the latest event to launch in Monopoly Go, offering players plenty of rewards to unlock and earn.

The event launched on Wednesday 10 July 2024 and ends on Saturday 13 July 2024. Dozens of rewards are up for grabs, including dice rolls, sticker packs and currency for the latest Partner Event.

If you're thinking of jumping in and trying it out, we have a list of all the Monopoly Go Vacation Voyage rewards and how you can get each one.

Monopoly Go Vacation Voyage Rewards

The objective of the Vacation Voyage event that's running during July 2024 is to land on the Chance, Tax and Utility tiles. If you unlock every single reward tier in the event you will get over 17,000 dice rolls.

Here are all the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Vacation Voyage event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward
1 5 Partner Event currency
2 10 30 Dice Rolls
3 15 Cash
4 45 Partner Event currency
5 20 Stickers
6 25 50 Dice Rolls
7 35 Partner Event currency
8 180 180 Dice Rolls
9 35 Partner Event currency
10 40 Stickers
11 45 Partner Event currency
12 350 325 Dice Rolls
13 45 Limited-time boost
14 60 Partner Event currency
15 70 Cash
16 650 500 Dice Rolls
17 75 Partner Event currency
18 85 Stickers
19 100 Cash
20 1,200 1,000 Dice Rolls
21 130 Partner Event currency
22 110 Cash
23 150 Limited-time boost
24 350 300 Dice Rolls
25 220 Partner Event currency
26 280 Cash
27 1,700 1,400 Dice Rolls
28 400 Partner Event currency
29 550 Stickers
30 650 700 Dice Rolls
31 750 Partner Event currency
32 2,000 1,800 Dice Rolls
33 800 Stickers
34 1,000 Partner Event currency
35 1,200 Cash
36 2,700 2,100 Dice Rolls
37 1,500 Stickers
38 1,600 Partner Event currency
39 3,500 2,800 Dice Rolls
40 1,200 Limited-time boost
41 1,300 Cash
42 1,500 Partner Event currency

Once you unlock all of the rewards listed above, there's also a Big Reward you can get which includes 6,500 dice rolls and a purple sticker pack. Thanks go to the fan-run Monopoly Go Discord for rounding-up all the Vacation Voyage rewards.

That's a wrap on our guide to the Vacation Voyage event. If you need more help with Monopoly Go, we've also got guides on the next Golden Blitz event and the next Peg-E event. We've also got a page that lists the events and tournaments taking place today.

Read this next