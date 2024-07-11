Monopoly Go Vacation Voyage rewards
And how to get every reward for the Vacation Voyage event.
Vacation Voyage is the latest event to launch in Monopoly Go, offering players plenty of rewards to unlock and earn.
The event launched on Wednesday 10 July 2024 and ends on Saturday 13 July 2024. Dozens of rewards are up for grabs, including dice rolls, sticker packs and currency for the latest Partner Event.
If you're thinking of jumping in and trying it out, we have a list of all the Monopoly Go Vacation Voyage rewards and how you can get each one.
Monopoly Go Vacation Voyage Rewards
The objective of the Vacation Voyage event that's running during July 2024 is to land on the Chance, Tax and Utility tiles. If you unlock every single reward tier in the event you will get over 17,000 dice rolls.
Here are all the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Vacation Voyage event:
|Event Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|5
|Partner Event currency
|2
|10
|30 Dice Rolls
|3
|15
|Cash
|4
|45
|Partner Event currency
|5
|20
|Stickers
|6
|25
|50 Dice Rolls
|7
|35
|Partner Event currency
|8
|180
|180 Dice Rolls
|9
|35
|Partner Event currency
|10
|40
|Stickers
|11
|45
|Partner Event currency
|12
|350
|325 Dice Rolls
|13
|45
|Limited-time boost
|14
|60
|Partner Event currency
|15
|70
|Cash
|16
|650
|500 Dice Rolls
|17
|75
|Partner Event currency
|18
|85
|Stickers
|19
|100
|Cash
|20
|1,200
|1,000 Dice Rolls
|21
|130
|Partner Event currency
|22
|110
|Cash
|23
|150
|Limited-time boost
|24
|350
|300 Dice Rolls
|25
|220
|Partner Event currency
|26
|280
|Cash
|27
|1,700
|1,400 Dice Rolls
|28
|400
|Partner Event currency
|29
|550
|Stickers
|30
|650
|700 Dice Rolls
|31
|750
|Partner Event currency
|32
|2,000
|1,800 Dice Rolls
|33
|800
|Stickers
|34
|1,000
|Partner Event currency
|35
|1,200
|Cash
|36
|2,700
|2,100 Dice Rolls
|37
|1,500
|Stickers
|38
|1,600
|Partner Event currency
|39
|3,500
|2,800 Dice Rolls
|40
|1,200
|Limited-time boost
|41
|1,300
|Cash
|42
|1,500
|Partner Event currency
Once you unlock all of the rewards listed above, there's also a Big Reward you can get which includes 6,500 dice rolls and a purple sticker pack. Thanks go to the fan-run Monopoly Go Discord for rounding-up all the Vacation Voyage rewards.
That's a wrap on our guide to the Vacation Voyage event. If you need more help with Monopoly Go, we've also got guides on the next Golden Blitz event and the next Peg-E event. We've also got a page that lists the events and tournaments taking place today.