The Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree event is live now, with a huge amount of rewards available for players to claim in the run-up to Christmas. The limited-time event ends on Christmas Eve, and rewards players for landing on specific squares on the board.

When you land on the Chance, Community Chest, or Railroad tiles you'll receive baubles, which you'll need to unlock new levels in the Twinkle Tree event. Each tier offers different rewards like stickers, cash, and Monopoly Go Dice. The top level rewards players with a five-star sticker pack and 7,500 dice rolls. That will keep you rolling for a while, or help you supercharge the amount of rewards you earn if you use a multiplier on your rolls!

If you want to claim the many rewards on offer, you've only got a few days to do so as the Twinkle Tree event ends at 7AM pacific time, 10AM eastern time, 3PM GMT and 4PM CET on Sunday 24 December 2023. If you're thinking of giving it a go, we've got the details on every reward you can get in the latest Monopoly Go event.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree Rewards

With over 16,000 rolls up for grabs, here's a list of every reward you can get in the Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward 1 30 Stickers 2 40 25 Dice Rolls 3 45 Cash 4 175 115 Dice Rolls 5 50 Cash Grab 6 55 Stickers 7 65 Cash 8 400 230 Dice Rolls 9 70 Cash 10 90 Stickers 11 100 Cash 12 750 375 Dice Rolls 13 125 Cash 14 150 Stickers 15 175 Cash 16 1,200 550 Dice Rolls 17 175 Cash 18 180 Stickers 19 200 80 Dice Rolls 20 1,500 Holiday Tree 21 220 100 Dice Rolls 22 375 Cash Boost 23 300 Cash 24 2,500 1,000 Dice Rolls 25 400 Cash 26 650 Stickers 27 800 Cash 28 4,000 1,500 Dice Rolls 29 1,000 Cash 30 1,500 Stickers 31 1,700 Cash 32 8,000 2,850 Dice Rolls 33 2,000 High Roller 34 2,200 Cash 35 2,400 Stickers 36 2,800 300 Dice Rolls 37 7,000 Cash 38 3,000 900 Dice Rolls 39 4,000 Stickers 40 5,000 Cash 41 17,000 7,500 Dice Rolls and a Five-Star Sticker Pack

Details on the rewards each level offers were revealed in a post by X user @itsjakesm - a frequent poster in the New Monopoly Go Discord server.

Twinkle Tree main event list is out! 🎄



New token & 20m of HR! Christmas once again really has come early, but be careful grinding this as the triple tile event can be deadly! Use that HR wisely too for a Mega Heist/FPD, good luck!



For more info & news!https://t.co/yBZXe6RAKw pic.twitter.com/WszZNjX9Mm — Jake (@itsjakesm) December 20, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That's it for our guide to the Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree event. If you want to read more of our coverage on the smash hit app, find out why Monopoly Go proves 'casual' mobile games are still a massive deal. Or, if you're looking for something completely different head on over to our pages on Honkai Star Rail codes, Genshin Impact codes, and Whiteout Survival codes to earn freebies in these other popular mobile games.