Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree Rewards
All the rewards you can get in the Christmas event.
The Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree event is live now, with a huge amount of rewards available for players to claim in the run-up to Christmas. The limited-time event ends on Christmas Eve, and rewards players for landing on specific squares on the board.
When you land on the Chance, Community Chest, or Railroad tiles you'll receive baubles, which you'll need to unlock new levels in the Twinkle Tree event. Each tier offers different rewards like stickers, cash, and Monopoly Go Dice. The top level rewards players with a five-star sticker pack and 7,500 dice rolls. That will keep you rolling for a while, or help you supercharge the amount of rewards you earn if you use a multiplier on your rolls!
If you want to claim the many rewards on offer, you've only got a few days to do so as the Twinkle Tree event ends at 7AM pacific time, 10AM eastern time, 3PM GMT and 4PM CET on Sunday 24 December 2023. If you're thinking of giving it a go, we've got the details on every reward you can get in the latest Monopoly Go event.
With over 16,000 rolls up for grabs, here's a list of every reward you can get in the Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree event:
|Event Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|30
|Stickers
|2
|40
|25 Dice Rolls
|3
|45
|Cash
|4
|175
|115 Dice Rolls
|5
|50
|Cash Grab
|6
|55
|Stickers
|7
|65
|Cash
|8
|400
|230 Dice Rolls
|9
|70
|Cash
|10
|90
|Stickers
|11
|100
|Cash
|12
|750
|375 Dice Rolls
|13
|125
|Cash
|14
|150
|Stickers
|15
|175
|Cash
|16
|1,200
|550 Dice Rolls
|17
|175
|Cash
|18
|180
|Stickers
|19
|200
|80 Dice Rolls
|20
|1,500
|Holiday Tree
|21
|220
|100 Dice Rolls
|22
|375
|Cash Boost
|23
|300
|Cash
|24
|2,500
|1,000 Dice Rolls
|25
|400
|Cash
|26
|650
|Stickers
|27
|800
|Cash
|28
|4,000
|1,500 Dice Rolls
|29
|1,000
|Cash
|30
|1,500
|Stickers
|31
|1,700
|Cash
|32
|8,000
|2,850 Dice Rolls
|33
|2,000
|High Roller
|34
|2,200
|Cash
|35
|2,400
|Stickers
|36
|2,800
|300 Dice Rolls
|37
|7,000
|Cash
|38
|3,000
|900 Dice Rolls
|39
|4,000
|Stickers
|40
|5,000
|Cash
|41
|17,000
|7,500 Dice Rolls and a Five-Star Sticker Pack
Details on the rewards each level offers were revealed in a post by X user @itsjakesm - a frequent poster in the New Monopoly Go Discord server.
Twinkle Tree main event list is out! 🎄— Jake (@itsjakesm) December 20, 2023
New token & 20m of HR! Christmas once again really has come early, but be careful grinding this as the triple tile event can be deadly! Use that HR wisely too for a Mega Heist/FPD, good luck!
For more info & news!https://t.co/yBZXe6RAKw pic.twitter.com/WszZNjX9Mm
That's it for our guide to the Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree event.