After completing the ‘Surgical Strike’ quest with the Freestar Rangers in Starfield, you’ll have to complete the ‘On the Run’ quest next. This particular assignment is pretty fun as it will have you completing the Red Mile, which is what we describe as “Takeshi’s castle in outer space.”

You’ll also become a little closer to tracking down the First mercenaries and figuring out what they want the farmer’s land for, and let’s just say that things get pretty interesting at this point. That is, if you’ve been paying attention to the story! Anyway, here’s how to complete the Freestar Rangers ‘On the Run’ quest in Starfield.

Starfield On the Run quest guide

To get closer to where the First mercenaries are in Starfield, you’ll have been told to visit Ranger Autumn MacMillan at the Red Mile.

She is currently investigating a senior member of the First mercenaries, Marco Graziani, for a smuggling operation. If we can arrange a meeting with him, he might have some useful information for us on the First mercs that are stealing farm-land.

Speak to Autumn about the mission. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

So, travel to the Red Mile on the planet of Porrima III and speak with Autumn, who is sat by the bar. She will then take you to a table to meet her contact, Jade, who has an idea of how to get a meeting with Marco; complete the Red Mile.

Speak with Mei about meeting Marco. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Once the conversation is over, go and speak with Mei Divine about meeting with Marco. She’ll arrange one provided you can complete the Red Mile. Oblige, and listen to her make the announcement that you’ll be tackling the obstacle course.

Now, you’ll need to actually take part in the Red Mile. For a comprehensive guide on how to do this and survive, take a look at our guide on how to complete the Red Mile, and return here once it’s complete. It’s worth noting that if you aren’t Level 20 by now, this will be a struggle, but it’s still possible with plenty of meds.

After successfully completing the Red Mile, speak with Mei Divine again. She’ll let you know that Marco is prepared to meet you at the planet of Codos on his ship, the Fortuna. So, off you go!

Form an agreement with Marco, and he'll hand over an encrypted slate. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Once aboard the ship, follow your quest marker over to Marco and speak with him. He’s a bit of a slimy guy, but he’s more than happy to hand over the information that you need provided you make an agreement to not turn him in. We recommend doing this; it won’t have any effect on how this quest line ends, and saves unnecessary bloodshed. Andreja will approve of this, but some other companions may not.

Return the encrypted slate to Alex Shadid in Akila City. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Once you retrieve the encrypted data slate from Marco, you know what to do by now. Return to Alex Shadid in Akila City and hand him the slate to decipher.

Once you hand it over, it’s time to start the ‘First to Fight, First to Die’ quest.