Starfield Freestar Rangers questline: All quests and rewards

The Freestar Rangers are essentially space cowboys in Starfield. Their main priority is looking after the people of the Settled Systems, laying down the law, and bringing anyone to justice who dare disobey it. That said, there are plenty of folk who are above the law in outer space, or at least think they are.

The Freestar Rangers quest line will have you dealing with such people, and you’ll have to use your skills in persuasion and in combat to bring suspects to justice and ultimately protect the innocent civilians of the Settled Systems. So, here’s Starfield’s Freestar Rangers questline and what rewards you can expect.

Starfield Freestar Rangers questline

Job Gone Wrong - 150 XP, 3800 Credits

When you first arrive in Akila City, you’ll hear of a bank heist turned awry. Persuade the bank robbers to surrender, and Marshal Daniel Blake will suddenly have an interest in you.

Deputized - 250 XP, 5000 Credits

After talking to Emma Wilcox of the Freestar Rangers, she’ll ask you to complete a job for them to prove you’re a worthy recruit. You’ll then be sent to help a farmer who has been attacked, and will track down her attackers. This reveals that HopeTech’s stolen ship has something to do with First mercenaries.

Where Hope Is Built - 250 XP, 5000 Credits

In an attempt to track down the stolen ship, and who stole it, you’ll be sent to meet Nia Kalu. She’ll have also been under attack and you’ll need to help her. She will then introduce you to Ron Hope of HopeTech, so that you can get more information on where to find this missing ship.

Shadows In Neon - 250 XP, 5000 Credits

That information sees you heading to Neon, where most stolen ships wind up. You’ll end up repaying the debts of a mechanic called Billy Clayton, who will lead you to Grace, a skilled ship-thief who sells her finds in Neon. She’ll give us an encrypted slate to take back to Akila City.

Surgical Strike - 350 XP, 5000 Credits

You’ll be sent to the Clinic to track down Maya Cruz, the person who supposedly stole the ship from HopeTech. That said, things don’t go as planned, and you’ll wind up in an abandoned facility in the middle of outer space trying to find her.

On the Run - 350 XP, 5000 Credits

To get closer to the First mercenaries and what they’re up to, you’ll be sent to the Red Mile. To meet with one of the First’s senior members, Marco, you’ll be asked to complete and survive the Red Mile. Once that’s done, you’ll finally be able to meet Marco and retrieve another encrypted slate of information.

First to Fight, First to Die - 250 XP, 9600 Credits

We’ll finally have all the information we need to get some concrete answers and save the farmers from having their land stolen. You’ll be sent to an abandoned mech factory to speak with Paxton Hull, where all will be revealed after a lengthy gunfight.

The Hammer Falls - 150 XP, 12,400 Credits, Star Eagle Ship

With the answers we’ve been looking for all this time, we can finally return to Ron Hope and confront him. Once that’s taken care of, we can report to Marshal Blake to let him know the job is done. You’ll be promoted to a fully-fledged Freestar Ranger, and receive a brand-new ship: the Star Eagle.

When you’ve spent enough time with the Freestar Rangers and fancy a change, take a look at what the Crimson Fleet, UC Vanguard, and Ryujin Industries are up to.