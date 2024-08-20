Starfield's Shattered Space expansion arrives this September, and here's a free moon buggy that you can grab today doing some sick jumps, bro

We pretty much expected this one, but we’re still glad to see it confirmed. Starfield’s first expansion, Shattered Space, has been officially dated, thanks to a new teaser that dropped during Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live.

Shattered Space remained mysterious for much of its life, and it wasn’t until the Xbox Showcase in June that we got a first look at it. Now, we only need to wait a little longer to actually play it.

Shattered Space arrives September 30 on PC, and Xbox Series X/S. We know that it won’t be Starfield’s only expansion, and we also know a fair bit about the setting and some of the content in Shattered Space itself.

As seen in that initial reveal trailer, the upcoming add-on will take us to the home planet of the great serpent-worshipping people to investigate a looming threat. House Va'ruun is among Starfield’s most interesting aspects, and it’s among the least fleshed-out of all of its factions.

Shattered Space represents our biggest chance yet at delving deeper into the occult side of the Starfield universe, all while exploring some interesting new environments. We'll be able to do that from behind the wheel of a new moon buggy too, with Bethesda having revealed the REV-8 via footage of it doing some sick jump to a hip-hip soundtrack. It's available via a free update to Starfield you can grab today.

