Good news, Starfield's moon buggy has just received its true rite of modding passage - transformation into Thomas the Tank Engine

Stop what you’re doing. You know the Starfield moon buggy, the one that arrived for free last week, after being revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live? Well, it’s now followed in the footsteps of Skyrim’s dragons and the actual spaceships it shares the settled systems with by being turned into Thomas the Tank Engine by modders, because of course it has.

Since the vehicle arrived, it’s been earning lots of positive reviews from would-be cosmic Clarksons, and within just a few days was providing the framework for a host of mods that swap it out for everything from a Star Wars landspeeder to a Crimson Fleet-liveried van.

Well, it’s taken just under a week, but there’s now one that turns it into Thomas the Tank Engine, allowing you to do some skids and jumps on some far-flung moon aboard Sir Topham Hatt’s favourite locomotive.

Why does this mod, which adds an alternative to the Rev-8 called the Rev-T to the ship technician, exist? Basically, because it's creator - modder BlahBlahDEEBlahBlah - wanted “a fun way” to check out how easy it was to create vehicle mods for the game.

They’ve seemingly ended up going a bit farther than the ramshackle work that might imply though, having enlisted some help from TrainWiz, the modder who pretty much made the whole gag of adding Thomas to Bethesda games a thing, to add proper Thomas textures to their mod.

Saw someone needed help adding textures to their Starfield abomination. Happy to help where I can.https://t.co/MkwXm2Cw4H pic.twitter.com/XnDgeSjkNa — Trainwiz (@trainwiz) August 26, 2024

As you can see in the clip above, driving the Rev-T around looks just as hilarious as you’d expect, and I assume is the perfect addition to your surreal roleplaying experience if you’re already rolling with Trainwiz’s own mod that turns all of Starfield’s ships - including yours - into the island of Sodor’s most famous mode of transport.

So, there you go. Do a few doughnuts as Thomas for me if you try this mod out, and make sure to check out what to expect from Starfield’s Shattered Space DLC, which is set to drop next month, based on what we saw of it at Gamescom.