Starfield Red Mile: How to complete Red Mile, location, and more

What’s the point of existing in the government-free frontiers of the galaxy if you can’t host glamorous, immoral gauntlets of death for feckless space iditos that want to make a quick buck? That’s the question Bethesda dares to ask with the Starfield Red Mile – a small casino-like outpost in the Porrima system that is an exclusive members-only affair. Protected by a private merc group, and home to a casino and bar that puts me in mind of ‘Canary Wharf on a deserted planet’, the Red Mile is not a locale for the faint of hearts.

No matter what quest you’re following, there’s a chance you’ll end up here anyway: I was taken here as part of the Ranger questline (a few main missions into the overall line operating out of Akali city). But even if you’re eavesdropping conversations in New Atlantis, you will get the prompt to visit here right away – though I would advise getting some levels under your belt first.

Where is the Red Mile race in Starfield?

Head to Porrina, then Porrina 3 (the third planet from the sun).

You will be able to find the Red Mile race on Porrima III, in the Porrima system. There are six planets in the system (with an impressive 15 moons, to boot). The system is Level 30, so it’s not ideal for brand new players. I was Level 15 when I completed the Red Mile and it’s associated Ranger mission, though, so you don’t need to be a full Level 30 in order to approach this challenge.

How to complete Red Mile in Starfield

Aim for the tower, don't look back.

First up, what is the Red Mile race? The spectator event is a race that takes its queus from Ninja Warrior, or – more traditionally – a gladiatorial sporting event. The patrons of the Red Mile bet on ‘Runners’, tasked with navigating a dangerous course set out on the surface of a freezing planet. The viewers place wagers on the ‘Runner’ that will or won’t manage to activate a beacon and return to the starting line. It sounds simple, but – as you can see out on the course – it’s claimed many lives.

What does this mean for you? Well, once you start the race, you will need to run through a massive crater and climb up the other side. An industrial outpost will be sticking out in the snow, blaring a big ol’ red light – that’s your goal. Just be aware that reaching the beacon is only half the battle: you will need to get there, interact with a button, and make your way back through even more hazardous conditions.

Mei isn't the most... enthusiastic... person about your survival.

In order to kick things off, you will need to talk to Mei. Complete some dialogue lines (there may be bonus instances if you’re in a quest related to the location) and get to the option to run – once agreed, she’ll make a quick announcement about you to the watching crowd, and unlock the airlock. Follow your quest marker to the door – the same one at the top of this article – ignore all the advice about turning back, and make your way outside to a large elevator. Good luck!

Some things to note before you take on the Red Mile:

Quicksave at the very start of the course. If you’re under Level 20, you may need a few attempts.

Make sure you have some Amp meds on you; they will improve your speed and stamina, and it’ll make little jumps and jetpack boosts to get out of the way of the hazards a little easier. Just don’t take too much or you’ll get addicted.

Porrina III’s gravity is higher than the standard 1G unit. This means you’ll use up stamina quicker than you will on more gravitationally-familiar planets. Bear this in mind if you’re aiming to get on top of the containers and make things easier for yourself.

Amp it up! Moderately. On the way back, hopping far distances and landing has an increased chance of creating sprains or breaking limbs. Be rapid, but try to spare your jetpack fuel to soften your landings.

There are three ‘routes’ – left, center, and right. I found the easiest route with the fewest hazards was the left-most route as you start (which means it’s on the right-hand side coming back).

There is a very strong enemy in the middle of the middle path. It is best avoided, since it offers no serious reward.

Red Mile Maulers populate the course. And they will swarm you. It is in everyone’s best interests for you to leave them alone; they are bullet sponges, offer few resources when slain, and are deadly at melee and long-range. Just run; don’t try to be a hero.

If you do need to engage some in order to keep them at bay, Laser-based weapons are more effective than any others.

The atmosphere will freeze you. I completed this mission in the Mantis space suit, but you’re probably going to want to switch to something with more insulation if you’re struggling with this race. I ended up with Frostbite after this mission, and there are no on-planet doctors that are going to want to heal you if you come back alive from the trial.

What do you get for completing the Red Mile?

Completing the Red Mile once rewards you with both Credits and gear. Research so far seems to suggest the gear comes from a loot pool and is not specific; my first run yielded a Rare Shotgun and about 5000 credits. Subsequent completions seem to only reward Credits.