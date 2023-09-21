Your time as a Deputy for the Freestar Rangers in Starfield has nearly come to an end. Your assignment to find out where the First mercenaries were, and exactly what their intentions are, will have finally led you to Paxton Hull. You’ll have got the answers you needed, but they probably weren’t what you expected.

‘The Hammer Falls’ quest will have you tying up your loose ends with the Freestar Rangers in Starfield, and you’ll finally be able to confront Ron Hope over his activities. So, let’s get to it. Here’s how to complete the Freestar Rangers ‘The Hammer Falls’ quest in Starfield.

Starfield The Hammer Falls quest guide

Start off ‘The Hammer Falls’ quest by retrieving the elevator exit key from Paxton Hull’s corpse. Then, follow your quest marker over to the elevator and leave the factory.

Once you’re finally out of the factory and aboard your ship, make your way to HopeTown. Enter HopeTech and proceed into the warehouse to speak with Ron Hope, who is having another stern conversation with Birgit.

Oh, Ron. Is everyone in the Settled Systems corrupt? | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Inform him of your findings and confront him about his involvement with the First mercenaries. He’ll reveal that he did it to get soil rich in minerals so HopeTech could make more money, and didn’t anticipate that the First mercs would steal land; he’d told them to buy it.

You’ll ultimately have a decision to make. You can either let Ron Hope free, provided that he does not work with the First mercenaries again, accept his bribe of 20,000 Credits, or you can kill him.

If you let Ron Hope free - You will have to lie to Marshal Blake about Ron Hope, and he will get away with his actions. Companions will approve of the lack of bloodshed.

- You will have to lie to Marshal Blake about Ron Hope, and he will get away with his actions. Companions will approve of the lack of bloodshed. If you accept the bribe - You will still have to lie to Marshal Blake about Ron Hope, but you’ll be 20,000 Credits richer. Or 50,000, if you’re able to successfully negotiate.

- You will still have to lie to Marshal Blake about Ron Hope, but you’ll be 20,000 Credits richer. Or 50,000, if you’re able to successfully negotiate. If you kill Ron Hope - You will have to kill him and his guards, which can be tough. You’ll need to speak to Birgit after the fight, and can then tell the truth to Marshal Blake.

All three options do not change how the Freestar Rangers questline concludes. You may have to lie to Marshal Blake about Ron Hope if you choose either of the two former options, but aside from that, the rest of the quest will play out the same. It’s ultimately up to you what you pick!

Go and get your promotion! | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

After concluding things with Ron Hope, it’s time to return to Marshal Blake in Akila City and update him on your progress. Overall, him and Emma will be very impressed with the work you have done, and will promote you to a fully-fledged Freestar Ranger at last.

A new ship? I don’t mind if I do. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

You’ll be given a Freestar Ranger Badge, and the Star Eagle ship to cut about in. A pretty worthwhile reward, if you ask me!

