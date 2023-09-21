So, you’ve become a Deputy for the Freestar Rangers in Starfield, and you’re being sent on some big assignments already. One of your first assignments, the ‘Where Hope is Built’ quest, will task you with finding out why the First mercenaries are threatening farmers.

Your best bet for tracking them down is to hunt down the ship stolen from HopeTech by the mercs, but you’ll have to do some legwork first, which includes helping ranger Nia. So, without further ado, here’s how to complete the Freestar Rangers ‘Where Hope Is Built’ quest in Starfield.

Starfield Where Hope Is Built quest guide

To kick off the ‘Where Hope Is Built’ quest in Starfield, speak to Daniel Blake in The Rock in Akila City. Show him the slate that you’ll have received during the last quest, Deputised, and he’ll begin to assign your next quest.

You’ll be told to head to the planet of Polvo to meet with Nia Kalu, but as you fly into the planet’s orbit, you’ll receive a hail from Nia. Her ship will be having some trouble, so dock with it and board to help her.

Nia Kalu will ask that you fix the ship for her, as she’s in no state to do so right now. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

When you board the ship, speak with Nia Kalu. She’ll ask that you fix her ship for her while she tries to recover from her injuries.

You’ll then have three quest markers, with one on each level of the ship. Make your way over to each and interact with them to get the ship back in working order. Not the most riveting work, but someone’s gotta do it, right?

Get the ship fixed, and then return to Nia. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

After fixing Nia’s ship, speak with her again and ask her for as much information as possible regarding the people who attacked her and her ship. She’ll tell you to go to the planet of Miatha’s space.

Fast travel over there, and you’ll immediately be targeted by Outlaw ships; destroy them all, and then head back to HopeTown. When you arrive, enter HopeTech and speak with Nia Kalu again; she’ll have arranged a meeting with Ron Hope to discuss the status of ship that was previously stolen from HopeTech.

Speak with Ron Hope about what our next moves are. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Follow Nia to the top floor of HopeTech and listen to the discussion. When you get the chance to, speak with Ron Hope directly about finding out who exactly stole the ship from them. Cosette will soon enter the room, so listen to what they have to say, too.

Once the discussion is over, follow Nia out of the room and speak to her once more. She’ll point you to a contact in Neon known as Jaylen Pryce, and now it’s time to start your next quest, ‘Shadows in Neon.’