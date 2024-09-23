With Starfield Shattered Space nearly here, a new mod will help you fit in by looking like a weird snake DJ when you rock up on Va'ruun'kai

Starfield's Shattered Space expansion arrives in exactly a week's time as I write this, with a September 30 relese date having been pencilled in a little while ago. If you're delving back into the game this week ahead of going to see what on Earth's up with House Va-ruun when the DLC, a new mod boasts some fitting threads that should help you get in a great serpent mood.

Bethesda's recently ramped up the hype machine for the expansion, putting out a deep-dive video that goes through the set-up for its main story, which involves House Va'ruun's capital city of Dazra having been devastated by "the vortex incident", leaving you to swoop in and help pick up the pieces in the usual quest-doing fashion.

If you left that thinking that you should give the Marmite RPG another go or get some prep in so you've got the perfect character to take on Shattered Space, you might want to take a look at modder ZoNE79's snappily-named 'Varuun X - Clothing Jackets hoods Masks Belts Gloves Gear'.

What's it do? Well, adds a bunch of custom House Va'ruun-themed outfits to the game that're a bit more swanky than the faction's vanilla spacesuit. The modder looks to have taken a bit of inspiration from the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Matrix, with all-black being the colour of the day, and some lime green tints to help you look like someone who's really into snakes, energy drinks, or both.

You can mix-and-match from a bunch of different modular bits to get the look you want, but if you don't choose to rock one of the two pairs of Va'ruun headphones the mod boats, because apparently in space you still need to be able to hear the sick beats, I'll be disappointed in you. Plus, you woudn't want to turn up at whatever Astral Lounge-style clubs Va'ruun'kai might boast without looking like you can work some decks. It'll go with your Thomas the Tank Engine moon buggy, trust me.

As of right now, this gear can only be grabbed by looting to corpses of hostile Va'ruuners, crafiting it at an industrial workbench, or via console commands. However, ZoNE79 does write that, once the DLC comes out and assuming it includes a vendor that sells Va'ruun gear, they'll add-in the option to buy it there.

